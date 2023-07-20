World's richest businessman ever, it's an Indian, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, used to trade in…

Virji Vora’s business was spread across India as well as the port cities of the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea, and South-East Asia.

India has always remained a business hub throughout history even though we got independence from British rule in 1947, Indian businessmen have been doing their trades from people across the world for a long period of time. It would not be wrong to say that India has given many good businessmen to the world and has introduced many items to the people across the world, including several spices, cotton etc. Virji Vora was one such Indian businessman who is called the richest businessman in the world ever by British East India Company. Virji Vora was a known face during the Mughal rule and he was also a big financier of the East India Company between 1617 and 1670. Virji Vora has once lent Rs 2,00,000 to East India Company.

Virji Vora was born in 1590 and he died in 1670. According to reports, Virji Vora was a wholesale trader and his personal wealth was about Rs 8 million. If we adjust the inflation to the current time, then Virji Vora’s net worth would be much more than Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man. With this huge amount of wealth at his disposal, Virji Vora was easily the richest businessman India has ever seen. According to historical journals, Virji Vora used to deal in several products, including pepper, gold, cardamom and other things.

Virji Vora used to have a lot of business dealing with the British between 1629 and 1668 and this helped him built his business empire. Virji Vora often used to buy the entire stock of a product and sell them at a huge profit. Virji Vora was also a money lender and even English men used to lend money from him. Some historians claim that when Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was facing financial crisis during his war to conquer Deccan region of India, he sent his emissary to Virji Vohra seeking money.

Virji Vora’s business was spread across India as well as the port cities of the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea, and South-East Asia. Virji Vora’s had agents at nearly all important trading centres of that time, including Agra, Burhanpur, Golconda in Deccan, Goa, Calicut, Bihar, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Baruch.