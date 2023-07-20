World's richest businessman ever, it's an Indian, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, used to trade in…

Headlines

Maharashtra landslide: Death toll rises to 10, difficult terrain posing hurdles for rescue teams

Cutest dance alert! Little girl's adorable moves to 'Badal Barsa Bijuli' sweep internet

Watch: Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar get 'possessed', Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan turn exorcists in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Heartwarming or stupid? Viral video of man kissing massive tiger sparks online debate

'If government does not act...': SC on video of women paraded naked in violence-hit Manipur

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Crime against humanity:' Manipur CM Biren Singh promises strict punishment against Manipur shocker culprits

Cutest dance alert! Little girl's adorable moves to 'Badal Barsa Bijuli' sweep internet

Watch: Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar get 'possessed', Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan turn exorcists in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Diabetes: 5 alternatives of sugar in tea

10 best cartoon tv shows that only 90’s kids will remember

8 drinks to lower blood pressure

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

'Crime against humanity:' Manipur CM Biren Singh promises strict punishment against Manipur shocker culprits

'No culprit will be spared:' PM Modi's first remark on Manipur shocker

Landslide in Maharashtra’s Raigad: 4 killed, 70 rescued, several families feared trapped

Watch: Manisha Rani, Jiya Shankar get 'possessed', Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan turn exorcists in Bigg Boss OTT 2

India's highest-paid lyricist charges Rs 20 lakh per song; and it's not Javed Akhtar, Manoj Muntashir, Irshad Kamil

Mahesh Babu to get Rs 78 crore for Trivikram Srinivas' Guntur Kaaram? Here’s what we know

HomeBusiness

Business

World's richest businessman ever, it's an Indian, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata, used to trade in…

Virji Vora’s business was spread across India as well as the port cities of the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea, and South-East Asia.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 01:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India has always remained a business hub throughout history even though we got independence from British rule in 1947, Indian businessmen have been doing their trades from people across the world for a long period of time. It would not be wrong to say that India has given many good businessmen to the world and has introduced many items to the people across the world, including several spices, cotton etc. Virji Vora was one such Indian businessman who is called the richest businessman in the world ever by British East India Company. Virji Vora was a known face during the Mughal rule and he was also a big financier of the East India Company between 1617 and 1670. Virji Vora has once lent Rs 2,00,000 to East India Company.

Virji Vora was born in 1590 and he died in 1670. According to reports, Virji Vora was a wholesale trader and his personal wealth was about Rs 8 million. If we adjust the inflation to the current time, then Virji Vora’s net worth would be much more than Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man. With this huge amount of wealth at his disposal, Virji Vora was easily the richest businessman India has ever seen. According to historical journals, Virji Vora used to deal in several products, including pepper, gold, cardamom and other things.

Virji Vora used to have a lot of business dealing with the British between 1629 and 1668 and this helped him built his business empire. Virji Vora often used to buy the entire stock of a product and sell them at a huge profit. Virji Vora was also a money lender and even English men used to lend money from him. Some historians claim that when Mughal emperor Aurangzeb was facing financial crisis during his war to conquer Deccan region of India, he sent his emissary to Virji Vohra seeking money.

Virji Vora’s business was spread across India as well as the port cities of the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea, and South-East Asia. Virji Vora’s had agents at nearly all important trading centres of that time, including Agra, Burhanpur, Golconda in Deccan, Goa, Calicut, Bihar, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Baruch.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Gayi bhains paani mein': Kamaal R Khan brutally trolls Prabhas' look from Project K, calls him 'monkey'

Discover the Unforgettable Wonders of the USA with 'Flamingo Travels': A Journey to the Finest Destinations!

Oppenheimer tickets worth Rs 2450 each sold out in hours, Christopher Nolan film breaks advance booking records for IMAX

This is Virat Kohli’s go-to exercise for mobility and strength; know its benefits

Brij Bhushan Singh gets interim bail in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE