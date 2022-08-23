Who is Sajith Sivanandan, top Google executive named new Head of Disney+ Hotstar?

Photo: LinkedIn @Sajith Sivanandan

Top Google executive Sajith Sivanandan has been appointed by Disney’s International Content and Operations Group as the new Head of Disney+ Hotstar, the highly popular subscription-based OTT service in India.

The Indian executive who completed his schooling from New Delhi will join as Executive President and Head of Disney+ Hotstar from October. In his new role, he will report to Disney’s International Content and Operations Group Chairman Rebecca Campbel and Disney Star President K Madhavan.

Having spent 14 years at Google, Sivanandan was most recently the man leading Google Pay as Managing Director and Business Head. In his new role, he is tasked with overseeing the overall business operations of the OTT platform in India.

He will be defining the strategic business priorities and the future roadmap for Disney+ Hotstar

Who is Sajith Sivanandan?

Sivanandan was MD and Business Head of Google Pay and the Next Billion User Initiatives for APAC region. Earlier, he was the Head at Google Pay India.

A veteran with over 25 years of experience, Sajith started his career in 1996 at Star TV, working for Channel V’s North India market.

He then worked for organisations like The Gallup Organisation, Affle UK Ltd, XA Network, before joining Google. At Google, he has been the Country Head for Google Malaysia in the past.

As per his LinkedIn profile, Sivanandan did his schooling from St Columba's School in New Delhi and then pursued BA (Hons) in History from Delhi University's Hindu College. he pursued Master's in Business Administration from FORE School of Management in New Delhi.

On his new stint, the top executive said “The opportunity to come back home to where I started my career and to work alongside a very talented team to serve Disney+ Hotstar users in India and in emerging countries is one that is both a privilege and an honour.”

