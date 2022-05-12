Who is Campbell Wilson, aviation veteran of 26 years appointed as new Air India CEO?

Twitter(@ANI)

The former head of low-cost airline Scoot – Campbell Wilson, has now been appointed as the new chief executive officer (CEO) and Managing Director of Air India.

The 50-year-old aviation industry expert has over 26 years of expertise across full-service and low-cost airlines. He has resigned as chief from Scoot (a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines) to take up a job at Air India.

The official announcement about Wilson becoming the CEO of Air India has come after Turkey’s Ilker Ayci planned on not taking over as the chief executive of Air India. This came post the announcement of his appointment led to opposition in India about his previous political connections.

Welcoming Wilson on board, the Chairperson of Tata Group N Chandrasekaran said, “I am glad to welcome Campbell to Air India. He is an industry veteran, having worked in key global markets cutting across multiple functions."

"Further, Air India would benefit from his added experience of having built an airline brand in Asia," he added.

More about Wilson

Wilson began his career in 1996 as a Management Trainee with Singapore Airlines (SIA) in New Zealand. There, he worked for the SIA in Canada, Hong Kong and Japan till 2011. After that, he returned to Singapore to work as the founding CEO of Scoot till 2016.