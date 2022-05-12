Meet Rajiv Kumar, new Chief Election Commissioner who will oversee 2024 Lok Sabha elections

File Photo

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been appointed as the next chief election commissioner today. He will take charge as the new CEC on May 15, right after the incumbent Sushil Chandra demits office on May 14.

Law minister Kiren Rijiju extended his best wishes to Kumar by sharing the ministry’s notification along with a press note on his Twitter account.

The notification read, “In pursuance of clause (2) of Article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May 2022.”

“My best wishes to Shri Rajiv Kumar, " Rijiju tweeted.

— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 12, 2022

More about Rajiv Kumar

Rajiv Kumar, who will be the new chief election commissioner, will demit office sometime in the middle of February 2025.

He was born in 1960.

After taking charge as the new CEC, Kumar will be handling the President and the Vice President elections.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls and many other assembly polls will also be under his watch.