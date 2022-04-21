Unemployment allowance: Delhi Government offers up to Rs 7,500 every month to unemployed youth, know how to apply

File photo

If you are unemployed and live in Delhi, then this news is very important for you. Delhi government has decided to allocate Rs 5,000 to unemployed graduates. At the same time, financial assistance of Rs 7,500 is being given to the unemployed who have done post-graduation (PG).

Delhi, unemployment allowance is given to those who have registered with the Employment Exchange. Through this registration, financial assistance is given to the unemployed youth till they gets a job.

For this, it is mandatory for you to have Aadhar card, PAN card, residential certificate, I-card, mobile number, mark sheet of graduate or postgraduate, and passport size photograph.

Apply for the scheme with these steps-

- Visit the Delhi government’s portal for jobs jobs.delhi.gov.in.

- On the homepage, click on Job Seeker link

- The registration page will appear on the screen.

- Edit all required credentials - education and degree details.

- Enter your mobile number, registration number.

- Submit by entering the captcha code

- The application process will be completed.