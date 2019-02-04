UK orders liquor baron Vijaya Mallya's extradition to India

In a much-awaited move, UK Home Secretary has ordered liquor baron Vijay Mallya's extradition to India. Earlier he was deemed as economic offender in India and a British Court had given verdict in favour

in favour of his extradition to India. However Mallya can appeal against this extradition order which he intends to do. He has 14 days to appeal against this extradition order.

A Home Office spokesperson told WION,"On 3 February the Secretary of State, having carefully considered all relevant matters, signed the order for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India."

He added, “Vijay Mallya is accused in India of conspiracy to defraud, making false representations and money laundering offences.”

Mallya has 14 days from today to apply for leave to appeal. The Westminster Magistrates' Court on 10 December had ordered Mallya's extradition and the UK home secretary had to sign the orders within 2 months--The deadline for which finishes on 10th February.

India has been pressing United Kingdom on extradition of Nirav Modi. India in August of 2018 sent 2 extradition request to London-- one from CBI and the other from the Enforcement Directorate on Nirav Modi. According to the Ministry of external affairs, the "requests are presently under the consideration of the concerned UK authorities."

Taking note of the development, Govt sources told WION, "While we welcome the UK Government's decision in the matter, we await the early completion of the legal process for his extradition."Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Tweeted, "Modi Government clears one more step to get Mallya extradited while Opposition rallies around the Saradha Scamsters."

In the last four years, 16 fugitive criminals have been extradited back to India. In 2018 New Delhi brought back 5 fugitives. Out of these 5 fugitives, 3 were Indian, one was Romanian, one British--Christian Michael James.

Mallya is wanted in India for alleged fraud and money laundering charges amounting to an estimated Rs 9,000 crores.

Vijay Mallya last week slammed the Indian authorites in a series of tweets. Mallya who has been declared economic fugitive and is accused of committing fraud of Rs 9,000 crore protested dogged persual of Indian government in several legal cases against him.