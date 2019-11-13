TRAI likely to roll out set-top box interoperabilility by end of 2019

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is soon going to make new arrangements to benefit Direct-to-Home (DTH) customers. DTH users will soon be able to use the services of different operators without changing their set-top box. For this, TRAI is set to bring set-top box interoperability and will also seek the opinion of the parties related to the channel broadcast.

TRAI chairman, RS Sharma said that the interoperability services will be rolled out by the end of 2019.

STB interoperability will allow users to switch between DTH operators without changing their set-up boxes. Presently, setting up new set-up boxes cost customers Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000, making the customers hesitant to make the switch. However, the new initiative will allow customers to make the switch easily on the backdrop of various operators providing new offers, plans.

In 2016, TRAI issued a consultation paper to bring interoperability, while in 2017, a letter was issued regarding its solution architecture. Apart from this, smartcard testing was also done which was a complete success.

TRAI had taken necessary steps keeping in mind the DTH connections, in which all users will have to undergo KYC. All DTH service provider companies will have to KYC their subscribers after the new rule comes into force.

In the last few months, there were discussions regarding KYC subscriptions for DTH service. TRAI has implemented the new rule after getting consent from the stakeholders.

Now all companies like Tata Sky, Dish TV, others will have to KYC their customers to authenticate their identity. Only then will the subscribers get a new connection and set-top box.

Companies will send OTPs to identify people on their number. The process of set-top box installation will start only after verification. When taking a new connection, if a user does not have a mobile, he can submit an identity card.