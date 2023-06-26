This man owns India’s costliest car, it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Adar Poonawalla, Gautam Singhania or any actor

British car manufacturer Bentley is known for its luxury cars and the brand is popular across the globe for manufacturing expensive luxury cars. Currently, the most expensive luxury car in India is Bentley Mulsanne EWB Centenary Edition, which was recently spotted in Bengaluru. The car is priced at Rs 14 crore.

This special limited edition model is owned by VS Reddy, who is the Managing Director of British Biologicals.

VS Reddy, who is also the founder of British Biologicals, is an admirer of luxury cars. He once said in an interview to Evo India that it is his childhood dream to collect all the brands in the country. He calls Bentley the Taj Mahal of cars.

Karnataka-based V S Reddy is a winner of 52 National and International awards and he started British Biologicals with an aim to provide preventive nutrition to people of different age groups at an affordable price.

According to British Biologicals website, it is a research-based healthcare Nutraceutical company, popularly known as the ‘Protein people’. The products manufactured by British Biologicals impact health and wellness with its nutritional solutions for pediatric, diabetic, gynecology, cardiovascular, hepatitis and geriatric nutrition and healthcare.

The car owned by Reddy has a shade of Rose Gold and it is equipped with 21-inch polished alloy wheels, leather upholstery, rear quarter vanity mirrors and rugs made of lamb’s wool.