This Indian businessman lives in Rs 6000 crore house, owns private jet, expensive yachts, luxury cars, he is married to…

This Indian businessman lives in Rs 6000 crore house, owns private jet, expensive yachts, luxury cars

Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Group, is one of the richest business tycoons in India. Gautam Singhania always remains in limelight for his luxury lifestyle. His net worth is estimated at USD 1.4 billion.

Singhania is a collector of luxury cars and has several super expensive cars in his garage. His collection includes a Lamborghini Gallardo LP570 Superleggera, Lotus Elise convertible, Nissan Skyline GTR, Honda S2000, Ferrari 458 Italia and Audi Q7.

Gautam Singhania owns two helicopters, which are available on private hire. Apart from this, he also owns a private jet 'Bombardier Challenger 600', which is worth Rs 150 crore. According to CNBC, the interiors of Gautam Singhania's jet have been by Erich H. Roth. He is very fond of flying and once even flew a Sukhoi fighter jet in Ukraine.

Gautam Singhania is fond of speedboats too and he has named his speedboats after James Bond films 'Goldeneye', 'Goldfinger', 'Octopussy' and 'Thunderball'. Apart from the speedboat, the billionaire also owns two luxurious yachts.

According to The New York Post, his yacht 'Moonraker' can accommodate 10 people and also has a gym and cinema. Apart from this, aromatherapy and colorful lights are also used in the shower. The name of his second yacht is 'Ashena', which is made of teak. It can also accommodate 10 passengers along with 8 crew members.

Gautam Singhania lives in a lavish building naed 'JK House', which is worth Rs 6000 crore and is the second tallest house in India after businessman Mukesh Ambani's Antilia. The palatial residence located in South Mumbai has 37 floors.

Gautam Singhania is married to Nawaz Modi Singhania, who is a fitness trainer, yoga expert and a motivational speaker. Nawaz Modi Singhania is also the founder of 'Body Art Fitness Centre'. The couple has two daughters Niharika and Neesa.