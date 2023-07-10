Headlines

Islamic State leader Osama al-Muhajer killed in US drone strike in Syria

School Holiday 2023: Classes suspended in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains, check dates here

Apple iPhone 13 gets massive discount on Flipkart ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale, available at Rs 20,999

This college dropout used to sell SIM cards, became millionaire at 22; now runs Rs 80,000 crore company

Hyundai Exter SUV India launch today: How to watch the event livestream [Video]

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple files new patents for its most expensive product, it is not Apple Vision Pro

Islamic State leader Osama al-Muhajer killed in US drone strike in Syria

School Holiday 2023: Classes suspended in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains, check dates here

Anant Ambani 108 kg weight loss: 10 things to know

Rare, unseen photos of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Super flop films by megastars that were supposed to be superhits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From family of farmers to most popular K-pop singer, a look at BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung's inspiring journey

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks

UP Civic Polls: Voters lined up outside polling booth in GB Nagar to cast their votes

DNA | Ground report from Australian temples

Rs 2,000 note exchange limit: How many notes can you exchange in a day? No ID required, says SBI

Here's how Vijay Varma reacted to his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth's song Kaavaalaa from Jailer

Hema Malini reveals a director made a shocking request asking her to remove saree pin

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Homeindia

india

This college dropout used to sell SIM cards, became millionaire at 22; now runs Rs 80,000 crore company

Ritesh Agarwal, who is the founder of the successful venture OYO Rooms, started his career by selling SIM cards at a young age, only to become a millionaire at the age of 22.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 08:34 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ritesh Agarwal heads the company OYO Rooms, which has now gone beyond India and is setting up affordable hotels in other countries. OYO is a venture started by Agarwal to provide affordable hotel rooms across the country, a company that has been modeled after the American venture Airbnb.

While Ritesh Agarwal has a net worth of billions now, the road to success was not always easy for him, and he faced a lot of obstacles while achieving his dream of being an entrepreneur and making OYO Rooms a successful venture.

Ritesh Agarwal comes from Bissamcuttack, a small town south of Odisha, which is considered to be dominated by a major Naxal population. Agarwal decided to pursue higher education after school but soon dropped out of college at the young age of 19, with a dream to become a young entrepreneur.

Being a college dropout qualified him for the Peter Thiel fellowship, which made him get a grant of USD 100,000, which comes out to around Rs 80 lakhs. Thus, he ended up founding the company OYO Rooms just at the young age of 19.

He was motivated to create OYO Rooms after he was motivated to control the TV remote in his room, which was not possible when he was staying with his relatives. After dropping out from college, his living conditions were not good and hence, he started selling SIM cards since he was afraid of his parents finding out his accommodation conditions.

Now, Ritesh Agarwal has a team of thousands of employees that from IIT and IIMs, and was one of the youngest millionaires in India, crossing a net worth of a million at the age of just 22. Currently, Agarwal is 29 years old, and is net worth is around USD 1.1 billion, which comes out to Rs 9092 crore.

Meanwhile, OYO Rooms, which started with funding of just a few lakhs of rupees, now has a market cap of over USD 9.6 billion, which is around Rs 79,360 crore.

READ | Meet Ritesh Agarwal, OYO CEO who used to sell SIM cards, his current net worth is...

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Asha Malviya, cyclist who is on pan-India solo bicycle journey for women's safety and empowerment

Himachal rains: Five dead in landslides, fresh red alert of extremely heavy rainfall issued for 10 districts

Tom Cruise impresses desi fans with his ‘perfect’ Hindi during Mission Impossible 7 promotions: ‘He is so cute’

Inspired by tricolour: Railway Minister says new Vande Bharat Express will be saffron in colour

Sawan 2023: 5 tips to keep in mind while fasting during Shravan somwar

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From family of farmers to most popular K-pop singer, a look at BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung's inspiring journey

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE