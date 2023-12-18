10 most fascinating and innovative hotels in Dubai

Dubai is well-known for its mega-hotels and extravagant luxury lodging. Visitors seeking more personal and distinctive experiences can discover several hotels in the City of Gold.

Dubai is well-known for its mega-hotels and extravagant luxury lodging. Visitors seeking more personal and distinctive experiences can discover several hotels in the City of Gold. These ten hotels in Dubai are the newest and trendiest; they stand out from the bigger chain hotels because of their distinctive mix of personality and style. Hotels in Dubai provide accommodations to accommodate every type of visitor, from undersea suites to desert hideaways. For those who want to see the city in luxury, these ten hippest hotels are the ideal option because each one features stunning architecture and engaging activities.

Nikki Beach, Dubai

Nikki Beach, part of the Pearl Jumeira complex, introduces the original beach club idea to the Emirates. Nikki Beach, with its 1,400-foot exclusive beachfront and expansive infinity pool, is the best waterfront destination for an amazing stay in Dubai. It has 117 rooms and suites, as well as 15 villas with private pools. Nikki Beach transforms into the greatest pool and beach party spot in the city on the weekends, bringing in top DJs and artists.

Bulgari Resort, Dubai

Is a Middle Eastern Mediterranean vacation on your wishlist? The Bulgari Resort Dubai, the brand's sixth hotel, has spectacular fountains, beautiful gardens, and cobblestone pathways that transport guests to the heart of an Italian beach hamlet. You'll feel more like a local than a tourist at this exclusive resort, which is a part of the Jumeirah Beach development. With 101 rooms and suites—the smallest of which is a whopping 570 square feet—designed by celebrated Italian construction firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, you won't find more opulent accommodations.

Form Hotel

Located in the rapidly developing Al Jaddaf area of Dubai, this stark, white, fifteen-story hotel is brimming with custom art-deco furnishings, featuring unique artwork and pictures by Marfa, Texas-based photographer Nina Dietzel. Unlike other hotels in Dubai, Form focuses on providing its visitors with authentic local experiences. Desert safari drives in a 1950s vintage Land Rover and photo excursions on a traditional dhow with an Emirati guide are two examples.

Address: Sky View

The striking Sky Bridge connecting Address Sky View's two buildings, which was inaugurated in December 2019, is likely to wow architecture enthusiasts. The home boasts even more spectacular views of the Burj Khalifa and downtown Dubai. With floor-to-ceiling windows, the hotel's 169 rooms offer plenty of natural light. However, the real action starts on the 54th floor at Cé La Vi, Chef Howard Ko's lively restaurant turned club.

Raffles the Palm Dubai

The brand's first property in the Middle East, Raffles' opulent Dubai property, is situated on the West Crescent of the Palm Jumeirah. Thanks to an extension of the renowned Parisian spa Cinq Mondes, wellness is prioritised here in addition to offering large accommodations and a wide private beach. At the same time, design is highly valued. An in-house "furniture master," of course, looks after the 70,000 pieces of Italian furniture made by Francesco Molon that are housed in Raffles.

Armani Hotel

More than ten years after it initially opened, the world's first hotel bearing the Armani name is still regarded as a benchmark for elegance in Dubai. The Armani Hotel, which occupies ten stories of the famous Burj Khalifa, is a testament to true Italian service in Dubai. Every little element, such as the Eramosa stone flooring, Armani/Casa furniture, and hotel services created by Giorgio Armani, is honoured. The 12,000-square-foot Armani/SPA experience is a must-visit; here, treatments like bois, jasmine, and jade oils are produced just for Armani.

25 Hours Hotel Dubai

A popular European brand, 25 Hours, introduced its quirky, fun design to Dubai in 2021. It featured some unusual features, such as a 5,000-book library called the "fountain of tales," an Analogue Circus that has over 500 records on vinyl with Walkman listening stations, and Schindelhauer e-bikes that visitors can use to explore Dubai at their own pace. Even the most basic "Medium Bedouin" room is exquisite, with vibrant tilework and a striking rainfall shower in the centre of the space, even though room sizes and themes differ.

MAZMI CASA

Situated in Dubai, close to the Grand Mosque, Mazmi Casa is an eco-friendly bed and breakfast with views of the river and a bar. Breakfast and bed; beautiful, vibrant surroundings. well-liked by couples. The distance between the air-conditioned lodging and the Dubai World Trade Centre is 5.3 kilometres.

XVA Art Hotel

Escape to the XVA Art Hotel, a 15-room haven tucked away in the sikka (or "maze") of Dubai's famed Al Fahidi area, if the city's bustle is getting to you. You'll find modern art wherever you look, from fabric installations suspended from chandeliers to spray-painted paintings and sofas covered in movie posters. Hotel owner Mona Hauser, with a group of guest designers, personally chose every room.

ME Dubai by Meliá

This is a motel with a boutique feel and chic interior design that is well-liked by couples. The Zaha Hadid-designed ME Dubai by Meliá is situated in Dubai, 1.7 kilometres from the Dubai Fountain. It features an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness facility, a restaurant, and free private parking. The five-star hotel offers views of the city from each room, and visitors may use the bar and patio. Breakfast is available à la carte for those staying at ME Dubai by Melia.

