Headlines

10 Best Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey

10 most fascinating and innovative hotels in Dubai

The Strategic Role of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in Retirement Planning

THE GROWTH STORY OF NOIDA, the Colossal Event, Organised at CRC The Flagship

Top 4 sites to get free Instagram likes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

10 Best Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey

10 most fascinating and innovative hotels in Dubai

The Strategic Role of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) in Retirement Planning

9 new onscreen hit pairs of Bollywood in 2023

Benefits of sugar for skin

Benefits of eating pistachio in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Koffee With Karan: Ajay Devgn takes a dig at Bollywood stars getting clicked by paparazzi at airport, says 'I don't...'

Bhojpuri cinema veteran Brijesh Tripathi passes away after suffering heart attack

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu recall shooting Dunki in real jail surrounded by dangerous criminals: 'Woh Khidki mein...'

HomeBusiness

Business

10 most fascinating and innovative hotels in Dubai

Dubai is well-known for its mega-hotels and extravagant luxury lodging. Visitors seeking more personal and distinctive experiences can discover several hotels in the City of Gold.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 10:28 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dubai is well-known for its mega-hotels and extravagant luxury lodging. Visitors seeking more personal and distinctive experiences can discover several hotels in the City of Gold. These ten hotels in Dubai are the newest and trendiest; they stand out from the bigger chain hotels because of their distinctive mix of personality and style. Hotels in Dubai provide accommodations to accommodate every type of visitor, from undersea suites to desert hideaways. For those who want to see the city in luxury, these ten hippest hotels are the ideal option because each one features stunning architecture and engaging activities.

Nikki Beach, Dubai

Nikki Beach, part of the Pearl Jumeira complex, introduces the original beach club idea to the Emirates. Nikki Beach, with its 1,400-foot exclusive beachfront and expansive infinity pool, is the best waterfront destination for an amazing stay in Dubai. It has 117 rooms and suites, as well as 15 villas with private pools. Nikki Beach transforms into the greatest pool and beach party spot in the city on the weekends, bringing in top DJs and artists.

Bulgari Resort, Dubai

Is a Middle Eastern Mediterranean vacation on your wishlist? The Bulgari Resort Dubai, the brand's sixth hotel, has spectacular fountains, beautiful gardens, and cobblestone pathways that transport guests to the heart of an Italian beach hamlet. You'll feel more like a local than a tourist at this exclusive resort, which is a part of the Jumeirah Beach development. With 101 rooms and suites—the smallest of which is a whopping 570 square feet—designed by celebrated Italian construction firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, you won't find more opulent accommodations.

Form Hotel

Located in the rapidly developing Al Jaddaf area of Dubai, this stark, white, fifteen-story hotel is brimming with custom art-deco furnishings, featuring unique artwork and pictures by Marfa, Texas-based photographer Nina Dietzel. Unlike other hotels in Dubai, Form focuses on providing its visitors with authentic local experiences. Desert safari drives in a 1950s vintage Land Rover and photo excursions on a traditional dhow with an Emirati guide are two examples.

Address: Sky View

The striking Sky Bridge connecting Address Sky View's two buildings, which was inaugurated in December 2019, is likely to wow architecture enthusiasts. The home boasts even more spectacular views of the Burj Khalifa and downtown Dubai. With floor-to-ceiling windows, the hotel's 169 rooms offer plenty of natural light. However, the real action starts on the 54th floor at Cé La Vi, Chef Howard Ko's lively restaurant turned club.

Raffles the Palm Dubai

The brand's first property in the Middle East, Raffles' opulent Dubai property, is situated on the West Crescent of the Palm Jumeirah. Thanks to an extension of the renowned Parisian spa Cinq Mondes, wellness is prioritised here in addition to offering large accommodations and a wide private beach. At the same time, design is highly valued. An in-house "furniture master," of course, looks after the 70,000 pieces of Italian furniture made by Francesco Molon that are housed in Raffles.

Armani Hotel

More than ten years after it initially opened, the world's first hotel bearing the Armani name is still regarded as a benchmark for elegance in Dubai. The Armani Hotel, which occupies ten stories of the famous Burj Khalifa, is a testament to true Italian service in Dubai. Every little element, such as the Eramosa stone flooring, Armani/Casa furniture, and hotel services created by Giorgio Armani, is honoured. The 12,000-square-foot Armani/SPA experience is a must-visit; here, treatments like bois, jasmine, and jade oils are produced just for Armani.

25 Hours Hotel Dubai

A popular European brand, 25 Hours, introduced its quirky, fun design to Dubai in 2021. It featured some unusual features, such as a 5,000-book library called the "fountain of tales," an Analogue Circus that has over 500 records on vinyl with Walkman listening stations, and Schindelhauer e-bikes that visitors can use to explore Dubai at their own pace. Even the most basic "Medium Bedouin" room is exquisite, with vibrant tilework and a striking rainfall shower in the centre of the space, even though room sizes and themes differ.

MAZMI CASA

Situated in Dubai, close to the Grand Mosque, Mazmi Casa is an eco-friendly bed and breakfast with views of the river and a bar. Breakfast and bed; beautiful, vibrant surroundings. well-liked by couples. The distance between the air-conditioned lodging and the Dubai World Trade Centre is 5.3 kilometres.

XVA Art Hotel

Escape to the XVA Art Hotel, a 15-room haven tucked away in the sikka (or "maze") of Dubai's famed Al Fahidi area, if the city's bustle is getting to you. You'll find modern art wherever you look, from fabric installations suspended from chandeliers to spray-painted paintings and sofas covered in movie posters. Hotel owner Mona Hauser, with a group of guest designers, personally chose every room.

ME Dubai by Meliá

This is a motel with a boutique feel and chic interior design that is well-liked by couples. The Zaha Hadid-designed ME Dubai by Meliá is situated in Dubai, 1.7 kilometres from the Dubai Fountain. It features an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness facility, a restaurant, and free private parking. The five-star hotel offers views of the city from each room, and visitors may use the bar and patio. Breakfast is available à la carte for those staying at ME Dubai by Melia.

In Dubai, hotels range from budget options to luxurious resorts. Many hotels in Dubai offer amenities such as spa services, rooftop pools, and fine dining restaurants. Dubai is known for its extravagant and opulent hotel experiences, making it a popular destination for luxury travellers.

Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

SA v IND, 1st ODI: Arshdeep Singh, Sai Sudharsan shine as India beat South Africa by 8 wickets, take 1-0 lead

Burn calories without leaving your desk: Try these 10 simple exercises

Jackie Shroff recalls staying in chawl even after Hero, getting washroom as gift: 'Aisa koi jhatka...'

Aishwarya Sharma calls Ankita Lokhande useless creature during catfight in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Pati ke dimaag pe naachne...'

Allahabad High Court reserves order on mosque survey in Krishna Janmabhoomi case

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE