Tata’s Rs 40,000 crore first move to disrupt $43.36 billion global market revealed

The Tata Group is reportedly awaiting a final nod by the Centre after fruitful discussions with the Assam government over the Rs 40,000 crore OSAT plant.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 08:45 AM IST

Leading Indian conglomerate Tata Group is planning to set up a Rs 40,000 crore semiconductor unit in Assam’s Morigaon district, a news that was confirmed by state’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma last week. The Tata Group is reportedly awaiting a final nod by the Centre after fruitful discussions with the Assam government.

With go ahead expected soon, Tata Group will mark its entry into the $43.36 billion global OSAT market with the semiconductor assembly and packaging plant. The OSAT or Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test plant will be set up by Tata Electronics Private Limited (TEPL), a greenfield Tata Group venture. The facility, which is also called an assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) plant, satisfies a key node in the semiconductor supply chain from foundries to markets.

The move by the salt-to-software group affirms the plan revealed by its chairman N Chandrasekaran last year. The Tata Group aims to set up multiple projects to cater to the different nodes of the semiconductor industry where the top players are Intel, Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

Chadrasekaran had revealed that Tata will do the entire vertical integration in the segment. It will start with manufacturing and then venture into assembly, packaging and testing, before getting into fabless to do design, he had said. Earlier in September this year, Tata Projects announced a collaboration with Micron Technology to construct its semiconductor plant in Gujarat's Sanand.

 

(Inputs from agencies)

