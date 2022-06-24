Tata Nexon EV fire: Government orders independent probe

Indian government has ordered an independent probe into the Tata Nexon EV fire incident in Mumbai. A video, which has gone viral on social media, showed an electric version of the Tata Motors’ Nexon SUV bursting in flames and firefighters trying to extinguish the fire near Panchvati hotel in Mumbai late on Wednesday. Following the incident, The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Naval Science & Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam have been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures, a senior Road Transport and Highways ministry official told PTI.

Responding to the Tata Nexon EV fire incident, Tata Motors also issued a statement. “A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media. We will share a detailed response after our complete investigation. We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users. This is a first incident after more than 30,000 EVs have cumulatively covered over 100 million km across the country in nearly 4 years.” the statement from Tata Motors reads.

EV fires have been a hot topic in the country for the last one year as several EV companies including Ola, Pure EV, Okinawa Autotech, Jitendra EV, and others have been involved in similar incidents. The fire incidents had prompted the government to form a panel to examine and had warned companies of penalties if they were found to be negligent. The government-appointed panel is expected to submit its report on electric two-wheeler fire incidents this month, according to a road ministry official.

(with inputs from PTI)