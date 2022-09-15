Shell set to install over 10,000 electric vehicle charging points across India by 2030

Representational Image

Shell intends to install over 10,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across India by 2030 as part of its efforts to reduce vehicular emissions.

Shell, which operates 327 of the country's 83,888 gas pumps, announced the opening of its first EV chargers in India for the four-wheeler and two-wheeler segments in Bengaluru on Thursday.

"India is Shell's first market to launch chargers for two-wheelers," the company claimed. "The business intends to install over 10,000 charging points across India by 2030, with the goal of providing safe, green, and integrated mobility solutions to its consumers through the Shell Recharge Stations."

The power on the Shell Recharge chargers is 100 per cent green energy, it said without giving details.

Shell joins likes of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Reliance-bp in setting up EV charging infrastructure to boost EV usage.

In the first phase of its launch, Shell plans to set up charging stations in Bengaluru across its fuel stations located in Yeshwantpur, Marathalli, Old Madras Road, Brookefield and Kanakpura.

"The company has plans to expand its EV charging infrastructure beyond its existing retail markets of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Assam, Andhra Pradesh," the statement said.

Shell will provide customized charging solutions at on-the-go locations such as Shell fuel stations, standalone EV hubs, home charging and destination locations.

Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Varkey, Director, Shell Mobility, India, said, "Being a solution-driven and customer-centric organization, we have developed a world-class offering for the electric-mobility customers drawing upon our global expertise and capabilities."

Customers will be able to operate these chargers through the 'Shell Recharge India app', available on both Android and iOS operating systems.

The app provides a hassle-free, reliable EV charging experience to customers, allowing them to locate the nearest available charger, pick a charging method - by unit, time or by percentage and then make quick payments.

Customers can also view their charging status on a real-time basis.

