Sania Mirza is way richer than Mukesh Ambani's bahus, know net worth of Sania, Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant

While Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant come from rich families with immense wealth, there is a woman who is much richer than both the bahus of Mukesh Ambani. The woman we are talking about is Sania Mirza.

Sania Mirza is a name that needs no introduction. She is an Indian former professional tennis player who, throughout her career, has been the most known, highest-paid, and influential athlete in India.

You will be surprised to know that Sania Mirza's net worth is much more than that of Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant. As per a report in Zee News, Sania Mirza's net worth is an impressive $26 million (approximately Rs 216 crore). Sania Mirza charges Rs 25 crore for brand endorsements and also runs her own tennis academy.

According to a report in the Economic Times, Radhika Merchant's net worth currently is estimated to be around Rs 10 crore. She is the daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant who founded Encore Healthcare together in 2002.

On the other hand, Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond magnate Russell Mehta, has an estimated net worth of $18 million or Rs 120 crore. She joined her family's business, Rosy Blue Diamonds company, in 2014.

