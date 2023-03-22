Search icon
Meet Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, richest new entrant in Hurun Rich List 2023, her net worth is...

Rekha Jhunjhunwala becomes the richest new entrant in the Hurun M3M list of richest people's list 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

Hurun Rich List 2023 Rekha Jhunjhunwala| Photo: PTI

The 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List was released and 176 new faces from 18 industries and 99 cities. Late billionaire business magnate's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala and family have topped the list of 16 new richest entrants to the list. 

One of the richest women in India, Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala earns upto Rs 650 crore approximately per month. She has a net worth of Rs 47,650 crore. She inherited a huge fortune from her late husband. Titan, Metro Brands and Star Health and Allied Insurance Company are among Rekha's top shares.

Who is Rekha Jhunjhunwala?

Rekha Jhunjhunwala is the wife of late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who was a legendary stock market honcho, commonly known as Big bull. He held 3.85 percent shares in the company whereas Rekha held 1.69 percent. The combined strength is now over 5 percent, reports Mint.

Jhunjhunwala passed away a week after his Akasa Air airlines started operating. The couple has three children: Nishtha, Aryaman and Aryaveer. They got married in 1987. Their first daughter was born in 2004. Their twin sons were born in 2009.

