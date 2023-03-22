IMD weather update: Delhi, Noida, Gurugram to receive rains, hailstorm from March 23; check forecast

Delhi to receive more rains this week (File photo)

As Delhi got a short respite from the sudden spell of rains in the last few weeks of March, weather agencies have predicted that the national capital region, as well as several northern and western states in India, will receive a fresh spell of rains and hailstorms this week.

According to the latest weather update issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), areas such as Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and other northern and western states will receive rains, thunderstorms, and hailstorms from March 23, Thursday.

The IMD has stated that hailstorms, thunderstorms, and heavy rains can lash parts of northern and central India, including Delhi NCR regions such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and other nearby cities.

Further, the weather agency said that a rise in temperature is expected in the next few days, in the first week of April. The wet spell in northern India and Delhi is expected to last from March 23 to March 25, as per the IMD.

IMD Director General M Mohapatra said, “Convective clouds develop when there is heating. During February we saw temperatures that are over 5 to 6 degrees C above normal over most parts. The soil was very dry and hot which creates a triggering mechanism. Over the head Bay of Bengal and Central Arabian Sea, two anti-cyclones formed, which brought in a lot of moisture. Plus, other low-level cyclonic circulations formed and a western disturbance also impacted the Western Himalayas.”

Delhi, Noida, and adjoining areas have been reeling under heavy rains since March 16, with many roads in the national capital left waterlogged. Gusty winds have taken over Delhi NCR, and the temperature has dropped by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

