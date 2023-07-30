Ranveer Singh net worth: Know whopping amount charged for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, business investments

Ranveer Singh participated in the Series-D fundraising round of beauty company Sugar Cosmetics.

In Karan Johar's movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are once again entertaining the audience. The duo’s performance in Gully Boy was loved by the fans. The romantic comedy film promises to be a good time for the whole family, complete with drama. After falling in love, Ranveer and Alia choose to "switch" households in order to convince their parents to approve of their marriage.

Here's a look at the whopping fees charged by Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh, who plays Rocky Randhawa, has been reportedly paid a sum of Rs 25 crore for the film, as per a report in Siasat.com. According to the reports, Ranveer Singh charges fees between Rs 25 and 45 crore. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, 83, Cirkus, Bajirao Mastani, and Band Baaja Baraat are just a few of his films so far.

Endorsements: According to the reports, Ranveer Singh charges up to Rs 5 crore for brand endorsements. Pepsi, Ching's, Bingo!, Nivea, Jack & Jones, JBL, Maruti Suzuki, Colgate, Lloyd, and Kotak are among the brands he endorses.

Social media post: According to the reports, Ranveer Singh costs roughly Rs 80 lakh for each social media post. On Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, he has about 44 million, 14.2 million, and 15 million followers, respectively.

Investments: Ranveer Singh made his first startup investment in 2022 in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand SUGAR Cosmetics. It, however, did not divulge the investment figure.

Ranveer Singh Assets

A quadruplex worth Rs 119 crore in Mumbai's poshest neighbourhood - Bandra, a Holiday bungalow in Alibaug bought by the couple at a whopping price of Rs 22 crore, per Money Control. Apartment worth Rs 40 crores in Beaumonde Towers in Worli which is reported to be worth approx Rs 40 crore, per Siasat. and another apartment in Prabhadevi worth Rs 16 crore. He has a home in Khar.

Ranveer Singh, a passionate car lover, has a collection of high-end vehicles worth about Rs 15 crore, including models from Range Rover, Aston Martin, Jaguar, Mercedes Benz, and Lamborghini. Additionally, he owns an antique motorbike valued Rs. 7 lakh. Costing Rs 80 lakh, Ranveer Singh's luxury vanity van.