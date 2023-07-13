Nirav Modi case: PNB seeks restoration of Rs 71 crore worth of property to recover dues

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan watched films of these four south stars to prepare for Jawan: 'To understand language of expression...'

Apple to back entrepreneurs in India, partners with non-profit fund Acumen

Shah Rukh Khan reveals wife Gauri Khan, son AbRam’s reaction to Jawan prevue

Meet India’s highest paid music director, working on 6 expensive films, not AR Rahman, Pritam, Vishal-Shekhar, Keeravani

Fukrey 3: What Varun Sharma says on playing Choocha again — ‘People think revisiting a character is easy…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shah Rukh Khan watched films of these four south stars to prepare for Jawan: 'To understand language of expression...'

Delhi flood news LIVE updates: Yamuna River reaches danger level in Noida

Apple to back entrepreneurs in India, partners with non-profit fund Acumen

Health benefits of Ragi (finger millets)

Yoga asanas for pain relief during periods

Health benefits of red rice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Wrestler's protest: Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia to throw medals in Ganga at 6 pm

Wrestlers Protest: Sakshi Malik unhappy with PM Modi's stand, seeks his involvement

Karnataka CM Race: DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah to meet Rahul Gandhi

Shah Rukh Khan watched films of these four south stars to prepare for Jawan: 'To understand language of expression...'

Shah Rukh Khan reveals wife Gauri Khan, son AbRam’s reaction to Jawan prevue

World's highest-paid actress died 60 years ago, still earns more than Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Priyanka today

HomeBusiness

sports

Nirav Modi case: PNB seeks restoration of Rs 71 crore worth of property to recover dues

Nirav Modi, who was declared a 'fugitive economic offender' in December 2019, and his uncle Mehul Choksi are accused of committing a Rs 14,000 crore scam by obtaining credit facilities fraudulently from the PNB.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 12:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Wednesday moved an application before a special court here seeking restoration of the Rs 71 crore worth of property owned by fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is accused of duping the bank.

The bank urged the court to release the properties seized by the probe agencies to recover some of its dues. 

Nirav Modi, who was declared a 'fugitive economic offender' in December 2019, and his uncle Mehul Choksi are accused of committing a Rs 14,000 crore scam by obtaining credit facilities fraudulently from the PNB. Several of the former's properties, as well as those of his kin, were attached by the Enforcement Directorate under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. 

The plea said that the PNB consortium and UBI consortium have always conducted their business in good faith in the ordinary course of banking activities and were unaware of the fraud when they disbursed loans to the Nirav Modi companies. 

At present, only Rs 1,066.41 crore of properties have been released from attachment under the PMLA, and this value is grossly insufficient to meet the quantifiable loss, it said. 

The claimants are public sector banks, and the amount sought to be recovered is public money, it said. The application said that some of the assets attached by the ED are amenable to market fluctuations, and any delay in liquidating them may reduce their value. 

Hence, there is an immediate need for the speedy disposal of the assets to realize their best value, it added. Some of the properties are valuables owned by Firetstar Diamond Ltd., including jewellery worth Rs 35.52 lakh, and 8 cars, including a Bentley owned by Nirav Modi. 

The total value of properties sought to be restored is Rs 71.16 crore. The court asked the prosecution to file its reply by July 25.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UP government employment drive: 11,000 jobs provided to youths in one month, reveals CM Yogi Adityanath

Big setback for Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s wife Leena Paulose: How she is involved in conman’s conspiracy

Mukesh Ambani vs Ratan Tata vs Birla: The battle for control of Rs 7,47,302 crore market begins with launch of...

This Indian movie made in Rs 5 crore has collected over Rs 30 crore at box office in 11 days

This DU grad left Ratan Tata's firm to build Rs 9052 crore company, started from flat with Rs 1 lakh, her net worth is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth host intimate baby shower, actress' sister Tanushree Dutta attends

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE