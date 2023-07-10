Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries to demerge from Rs 1,50,000 crore company, Isha Ambani’s new role is…

Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani has been appointed as a non-executive director of Jio Financial Services Ltd.

Since Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) has been given the go-ahead for demerger after gaining approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the primary and secondary markets are buzzing with excitement about the Jio Financial Services IPO. Reliance had earlier announced plans to demerge its financial services undertaking into Reliance Strategic Investments Limited (RSIL) and rename and list it as Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL).

RIL has informed the Indian stock markets that NCLT has given the company's financial services undertakings the go-ahead for demerger.

“In accordance with provisions of the Scheme, RSIL shall issue and allot one fully paid-up equity share of RSIL having a face value of Rs 10 each for every one fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each of the company to the shareholders of the company whose names are recorded in the register of members and/or records of the depository as on the Record Date.”

The conglomerate also disclosed that Hitesh Kumar Sethia will serve as managing director and CEO of the new organisation. The Reserve Bank of India must approve the appointment, which is for a term of three years.

As the first employee of lClCl Bank in Germany and as a major part of the set-up team for lClCl Bank in Canada, Sethia was involved in the establishment and scaling of operations. For the IClCl Bank's activities in the UK and Hong Kong, he further held senior and country head positions. He was the bank's Head of Transaction Banking in his most recent position, which was based in Mumbai.

In addition to Sethia, RSIL reported that its board has approved the appointments of former finance secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, former head of the Punjab National Bank Sunil Mehta, and certified public accountant Bimal Manu Tanna as additional directors for a period of five years ending on July 6, 2028, subject to RBI approval.

Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh Ambani, and Anshuman Thakur have both been appointed by the board as non-executive directors.

Through a variety of digital apps, Reliance has been creating and fostering a dynamic digital led-financial services platform. To complement and expand on the customary underwriting based on credit bureaus, JFS intends to introduce a consumer and merchant loan company based on proprietary data analytics.

Jio Financial Services (JFS) may rank as the fifth-largest financial services company in terms of net worth following the demerger, according to a recent note from Macquarie.

“We value JioFS in the range of Rs 90,000-150,000 crore that implies Rs 134-224 per share in RIL’s sum of the parts (SoTP). We incorporate Rs 179 per share as base case valuation for JFS in our SoTP,” Jefferies said.

RIL's stock price ended the day on Friday at Rs 2635.45 per share. The business is estimated to have an overall net worth of over Rs 1,50,000 crore, of which Reliance Industries shares are worth roughly Rs 1,10,000 crore, according to BT.