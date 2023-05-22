Search icon
Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani bringing back Shein in India with her Rs 4 lakh crore brand

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani is set to bring back popular Chinese fashion brand Shein in India after 3 years. As per a report by PTI, the brand has partnered with Reliance Retail to return to India. Shein is one of the popular shopping platforms for women looking for trending and stylish clothing at an affordable price. The brand gathered a huge fan following among the millennials in a very short span however, it was banned in India in June 2020 along with several other Chinese applications due to security concerns. It is worth noting that although the brand's official platform was banned, its clothes were available in India via Amazon until Delhi High Court issued notice to ban sale of Shein clothing on the ecommerce platform.

Reliance Industries has not officially confirmed any deal with the brand but as per the reports, both Reliance Retail and Shein will be benefiting hugely from the collaboration. Reports suggest that Shein will now be operating from the retail arm of Reliance Retail. Citing sources, PTI reports that Shein will be sourcing for its global operation in the middle east and other markets through this partnership.

Jimmy Choo, Georgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Versace, Michael Kors, Brooks Brothers, Armani Exchange, Burberry and many other global brands are available in India as a Reliance Retail partner brand and Shein will most likely join the list soon. Isha Ambani was named new leader of Reliance Retail in August 2022. At that time, the frim was able to achieve Rs 2 lakh crore turnover. The brand has a net worth of over Rs 4 lakh crore.

