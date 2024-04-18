Mukesh Ambani's company makes Rs 30000000000 record, aims to reach new target of...

A popular brand acquired by Reliance in 2022 alone contributed Rs 400 crore.

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has made a presence in several sectors including telecom, retail and others. The richest man in Asia continues to expand his business in other sectors. Companies under Reliance Industries often make new records. Now, its FMCG arm has clocked Rs 3,000 crore sales in FY24, ET reported quoting a senior industry executive aware of the plans. This was its first full year of operations. Beverage brand Campa Cola alone contributed Rs 400 crore, he said. Reliance acquired the Campa brand in 2022 for about Rs 22 crore.

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) is the FMCG arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL). In FY 24, RCP revenue includes Rs 1,000 crore earned from more than 2 lakh kirana stores and the remainder from Reliance Retail's network of grocery stores. The company has now set an internal target of Rs 5,000 crore revenue in this financial year, the executive added.

The executive said that the RCPL may raise Rs 500 - Rs 700 crore this fiscal from its parent company to set up bottling plants for Campa Cola. "There will be a big capital infusion this year into RCPL by the parent company. The amount is yet to be decided but is likely to be in the range of ₹500-₹700 crore," he said. "Apart from staples, beverages will be the largest business of RCPL," the executive told ET.

