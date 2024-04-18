Mukesh Ambani's company makes Rs 30000000000 record, aims to reach new target of...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Major setback for CSK as star player ruled out of IPL 2024, replacement announced

Financial Independence: How Siddhantha Wealth Managers' Sharda Deepakraj Lala helps clients realize their dreams

Kerala woman, part of Indian crew on board ship seized by Iran, returns home

NEET success story: Meet woman, who studied at bus stand and railway station, cracked medical exam with AIR...

Donuru Ananya Reddy, who secured AIR 3 in UPSC CSE 2023, calls Virat Kohli her inspiration, says…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Major setback for CSK as star player ruled out of IPL 2024, replacement announced

Financial Independence: How Siddhantha Wealth Managers' Sharda Deepakraj Lala helps clients realize their dreams

NEET success story: Meet woman, who studied at bus stand and railway station, cracked medical exam with AIR...

Digestive Health: 10 fiber-rich foods to include in your diet

7 sweet things diabetes patients can eat

10 fastest run chases in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Article 370 OTT release: Here's when and where you can enjoy Yami Gautam's political thriller

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

This flop film with two stars pushed director into debt, protestors tore his clothes, vandalised his office, then he...

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani's company makes Rs 30000000000 record, aims to reach new target of...

A popular brand acquired by Reliance in 2022 alone contributed Rs 400 crore.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 05:26 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has made a presence in several sectors including telecom, retail and others. The richest man in Asia continues to expand his business in other sectors. Companies under Reliance Industries often make new records. Now, its  FMCG arm has clocked Rs 3,000 crore sales in FY24, ET reported quoting a senior industry executive aware of the plans. This was its first full year of operations. Beverage brand Campa Cola alone contributed Rs 400 crore, he said. Reliance acquired the Campa brand in 2022 for about Rs 22 crore.

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) is the FMCG arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL). In FY 24, RCP revenue includes Rs 1,000 crore earned from more than 2 lakh kirana stores and the remainder from Reliance Retail's network of grocery stores. The company has now set an internal target of Rs 5,000 crore revenue in this financial year, the executive added. 

The executive said that the RCPL may raise Rs 500 - Rs 700 crore this fiscal from its parent company to set up bottling plants for Campa Cola. "There will be a big capital infusion this year into RCPL by the parent company. The amount is yet to be decided but is likely to be in the range of ₹500-₹700 crore," he said. "Apart from staples, beverages will be the largest business of RCPL," the executive told ET.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani donates over Rs 50000000 to two famous temples in...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

First Bollywood star to wear bikini was called greatest actress ever, later isolated herself, died alone, her body was..

Meet IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1, skipped IIT admission, won gold medal, went on to study…

Meet Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's bodyguard Prakash Singh aka Sonu, his salary is more than CTC of CEOs, earns Rs..

Shocking details about 'Death Valley', one of the world's hottest places

Mumtaz denies making personal comment on Zeenat Aman's relationship, seeks forgiveness: 'I have never...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Sana Saeed? SRK's daughter in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, here's how she looks after 26 years, she's dating..

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement