Mukesh Ambani gets extortion mail with death threat, blackmailer demands only Rs 20 crore

"If you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you. We have the best shooters in India," the email read.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani, billionaire, and Reliance Industries chairman, gets death threat through email, police say. The mysterious sender of the email threatened to kill Mukesh Ambani unless he paid Rs 20 crore to the company's email address.

"If you don't give us Rs 20 crore, we will kill you. We have the best shooters in India," the e-mail read.

Security personnel at Mr Ambani's Mumbai home, Antilia, brought the death threat to their attention, the police said, adding that it was delivered by a person going by the name of Shadab Khan on October 27. A complaint was then made in response.

Gamdevi Police of Mumbai has filed a case against the unidentified individual under sections 387 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in response to the allegation of Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge.

Mukesh Ambani has previously been the target of death threats.

A Darbhanga, Bihar, man was detained last year after he called Mukesh Ambani and his family with death threats. Rakesh Kumar Mishra, an unemployed guy, was named as the culprit. He had even threatened to blow up the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai and Mukesh Ambani's family.

