Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett see change in net worth; know who gained most

Interestingly, Warren Buffett was the sole gainer in the top 10, while Gautam Adani witnessed the most significant leap in net worth.

On January 1, 2024, most of the world's stock markets remained closed because of the New Year. However, when markets opened on January 2, a significant downturn was observed. This led to an unexpected twist in the fortunes of the world's wealthiest individuals right at the beginning of the business year.

Among the top 10 billionaires globally, nine experienced a decline in their net worth. French tycoon Bernard Arnault suffered the most substantial loss with a decrease of $6.11 billion. This setback caused him to slip from the second to the third position on the list of the world's richest.

Interestingly, Warren Buffett was the sole gainer in the top 10, while Gautam Adani witnessed the most significant leap in net worth.

Despite a domestic market downturn, most Adani Group shares saw an upward trend on Tuesday. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Adani's net worth surged by $1.63 billion, reaching a total of $85.9 billion. Adani claimed the top spot for the highest earnings among billionaires on Tuesday.

Warren Buffett, the veteran American investor, secured the sole position as the only billionaire in the top 10 to experience an increase in net worth, with a rise of $1.56 billion.

In contrast, Elon Musk, the world's wealthiest person, faced a loss of $1.85 billion on the first business day of the year. Despite this, Musk's net worth remains at an impressive $227 billion.

Bill Gates, Steve Ballmer, Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Page, Larry Ellison, Warren Buffett, and Sergey Brin occupy the fourth to tenth positions, respectively, on the list, each witnessing fluctuations in their net worth.

Notably, Mukesh Ambani, the wealthiest individual in India and Asia, saw a gain of $86.7 million in his net worth, reaching a total of $97.2 billion. As the chairman of Reliance Industries, Ambani holds the 13th position on the global billionaires' list.