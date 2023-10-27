Mukesh Ambani brings Amiri to India through Rs 8.3 lakh crore firm, other luxury brands also join the wagon

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomeBusiness

Business

Mukesh Ambani brings Amiri to India through Rs 8.3 lakh crore firm, other luxury brands also join the wagon

Isha Ambani has brought a range of international brands to India since she was named as leader of Reliance Retail by Mukesh Ambani in August last year.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 08:39 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mukesh Ambani has brought several international brands to India in the past few years through his Rs 8.3 lakh crore Reliance Retail. Reliance Retail is currently led by Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani and the company has several sub-brands under its name. Through one such sub-brand, the richest person in India Mukesh Ambani, has brought 10 new luxury international brands to the country. In a social media post, Ajio Luxe revealed that Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) is bringing 10 global luxury brands to India this festive season. Products of these brands will be available to purchase on the Ajio app that was launched by Reliance Retail in 2016. The luxury brands that Mukesh Ambani has signed up with also includes ‘Amiri’, a US based brand that is gaining popularity among Indian celebrities.

Apart from Amiri, the brands that Reliance has partnered with include AllSaints, Marc Jacobs, Ami Paris, Cult Gaia, Farm Rio, Kenzo, Y-3, A-Cold-Wall and Zimmermann. All these brands are quite popular at a global level and although they were not officially available in India, celebrities were often seen donning them.

Isha Ambani has brought a range of international brands to India since she was named as leader of Reliance Retail by Mukesh Ambani in August last year. Jimmy Choo, Georgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Versace, Michael Kors, Brooks Brothers, Armani Exchange, Burberry and many other global brands are available in India as a Reliance Retail partner brand.

With 78 crore store footfall and over 100 crore transactions, Reliance Retail is among the top 10 most visited retailers in the world and the only Indian retailer in the global top 100 list. To reach this milestone, the company invested Rs 82,646 crore in the last 2 years. After all the acquisitions and investments, the current store count of Reliance Retail stands at Rs 18,040.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Amala Paul gets engaged to boyfriend Jagat Desai in filmy style on her birthday, couple shares romantic kiss

Apple iOS 17.2 beta rolled out for developers, iOS 17.1 available for all users

World's most expensive house is worth twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, owned by billionaire family; price is…

'2014 is not just a date, but a...': PM Modi takes a dig at Congress-led UPA ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Who are 8 former Indian Navy men sentenced to death in Qatar? Indian government reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE