Mukesh Ambani brings Amiri to India through Rs 8.3 lakh crore firm, other luxury brands also join the wagon

Mukesh Ambani has brought several international brands to India in the past few years through his Rs 8.3 lakh crore Reliance Retail. Reliance Retail is currently led by Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani and the company has several sub-brands under its name. Through one such sub-brand, the richest person in India Mukesh Ambani, has brought 10 new luxury international brands to the country. In a social media post, Ajio Luxe revealed that Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) is bringing 10 global luxury brands to India this festive season. Products of these brands will be available to purchase on the Ajio app that was launched by Reliance Retail in 2016. The luxury brands that Mukesh Ambani has signed up with also includes ‘Amiri’, a US based brand that is gaining popularity among Indian celebrities.

Apart from Amiri, the brands that Reliance has partnered with include AllSaints, Marc Jacobs, Ami Paris, Cult Gaia, Farm Rio, Kenzo, Y-3, A-Cold-Wall and Zimmermann. All these brands are quite popular at a global level and although they were not officially available in India, celebrities were often seen donning them.

Isha Ambani has brought a range of international brands to India since she was named as leader of Reliance Retail by Mukesh Ambani in August last year. Jimmy Choo, Georgio Armani, Hugo Boss, Versace, Michael Kors, Brooks Brothers, Armani Exchange, Burberry and many other global brands are available in India as a Reliance Retail partner brand.

With 78 crore store footfall and over 100 crore transactions, Reliance Retail is among the top 10 most visited retailers in the world and the only Indian retailer in the global top 100 list. To reach this milestone, the company invested Rs 82,646 crore in the last 2 years. After all the acquisitions and investments, the current store count of Reliance Retail stands at Rs 18,040.