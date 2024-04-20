Twitter
Mukesh Ambani bought this Rs 595 crore lavish estate in UK, partnered with Oberoi to turn it into...

The 900-year-old property has also appeared in two James Bond films, Goldfinger (1964) and Tomorrow Never Dies (1997).

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 02:01 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and he is currently heading the country’s most valuable company Reliance Industries which has a market cap of Rs 1983000 crore. On the Forbes list of the world's richest billionaires, Ambani is currently ranked 12th and has a net worth of $95.7 billion (approximately Rs 7,93,826 crore), making him the richest person in the country. The most valuable company in India is Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries has subsidiaries across numerous industries. Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) announced in 2023 that it has partnered with Oberoi Hotels & Resorts to manage three properties together in India and the UK.

Hospitality is the sector in which Mukesh Ambani aims to be big. His love for luxurious properties is quite well-known among people. 

But are you aware that the Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani also proudly owns the first country club in Britain? For those who do not know, he is the owner of Rs 592 crore Stoke Park Country Club, which is situated in Buckinghamshire. The 900-year-old property has also appeared in two James Bond films, Goldfinger (1964) and Tomorrow Never Dies (1997).  

The Mukesh Ambani-led RIL spent about Rs 592 crore to buy the luxurious Stoke Park in 2021 after acquiring the well-known British toy shop Hamleys for Rs 620 crore in an all-cash deal in 2019.

John Penn renovated the luxurious property in 1760 after it was first built in 1066. With 49 magnificent rooms, three fine dining restaurants, a state-of-the-art gym spanning over 4,000 square feet, a health centre, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 13 tennis courts, and a large golf course, Stoke Park has now been transformed into a luxurious five-star hotel. These stunning photos will allow you to take a virtual tour of the Ambanis' opulent UK estate.

Over the years, Stoke Park Country Club in Britain has played host to several well-known travellers and guests. The lavish mansion used to host the members of the Royal family during important events and celebrations. 

The Ambani family currently resides in Antilia, the second most expensive residence in the world after Buckingham Palace, a multi-story structure valued at Rs 15,000 crore. The Ambanis are also the owners of other luxurious homes in Dubai and New York.

