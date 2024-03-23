Rs 90 crore car, Rs 40 lakh saree: Most expensive things owned by Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani's lavish lifestyle exemplifies her status as one of India's wealthiest and most influential figures, with each possession reflecting her unique taste.

Nita Ambani, the chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, celebrated her son Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities in style recently. With a net worth estimated to be around Rs 23,199 crore to Rs 24,856 crore, Nita Ambani, a billionaire in her own right, boasts a jaw-dropping variety of luxurious items.

Audi A9 Chameleon: Valued at over $10 million, this limited-edition masterpiece showcases Nita Ambani's love for luxury cars, reported Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong. The vehicle's electronic paint system allows for instant colour changes, complementing its 4.0-litre V8 engine with nearly 600 horsepower.

Jewellery Collection: Nita's treasure trove of jewels spans continents, featuring diamond chokers, traditional gold pieces, and gems worth crores. Notably, for her daughter Isha Ambani’s wedding, she picked a stunning traditional polki rani haar embellished with inlaid emeralds.

Designer Saree Collection: Nita Ambani possesses many amazing and expensive sarees. Among her collection is a saree valued at Rs 40 lakh, boasting handwoven art, real diamonds, gold, and rare gemstones, with a blouse embroidered with a picturesque depiction of Lord Krishna.

Customised Lipstick Collection: Delving into the world of beauty, Nita Ambani has some of the world's most expensive lipsticks. Tailored to match her outfits, these personalised lipsticks, packaged in silver and gold, are rumoured to cost a staggering Rs 40 lakhs.

Luxury Tea Set from Japan: Introduced to the world of fine teas by her daughter-in-law, Shloka Mehta, Nita Ambani's love for tea culminates in a tea set from Noritake, Japan's oldest crockery brand, valued at Rs 1.5 crores. Whether for daily use or special occasions, Ambani savours her tea in unparalleled luxury.

