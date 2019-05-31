Modi 2.0: First 100 days to see several big-bang reforms, says Niti Aaayog VC

Headlines

India plans to host first edition of 'Global IndiaAI 2023 ' in October

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

Meet man who leads Rs 28,319 crore company with Rs 3.8 crore annual salary

Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli in elite list, breaks Hashim Amla's record with 19th ODI ton in Asia Cup opener

Delhi Services Act a licence for officers to rebel against elected govt orders: Arvind Kejriwal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 15 Pro May Get Two New Colour Options, Gold And Purple Colours To Get Replaced

India plans to host first edition of 'Global IndiaAI 2023 ' in October

Super Blue Moon 2023: Once In A Blue Moon To Occur Today; Know All About It

Most ODI hundreds for Pakistan

7 Yoga asanas to reduce uric acid levels

Meet Gulshan Jha, the youngest Nepalese cricketer to play one day international

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Apple iPhone 15 Pro May Get Two New Colour Options, Gold And Purple Colours To Get Replaced

Super Blue Moon 2023: Once In A Blue Moon To Occur Today; Know All About It

Jawan Trailer: Will Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Trailer Finally Reveal Thalapathy Vijay's Cameo?

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan and Anirudh Ravichander give 'fiery' performance on Zinda Banda at Jawan's pre-release event

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

HomeBusiness

Business

Modi 2.0: First 100 days to see several big-bang reforms, says Niti Aaayog VC

The reforms will include changes in labour laws, privatisation moves, and creation of land banks for new industrial development, said Rajiv Kumar

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 31, 2019, 11:12 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 In the first 100 days of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term, a slew of 'big-bang' economic reforms that should please foreign investors are likely to be pursued, according to a top official at the government's main think tank.

The reforms will include changes in labour laws, privatisation moves, and creation of land banks for new industrial development, said Rajiv Kumar, vice chairman of NITI Aayog (National Institute for Transforming India), who reports directly to Modi. "They (foreign investors) will have reasons to be happy. You will see a slew of reforms I can assure you of that. We are going to pretty much hit the ground running," Kumar told Reuters in an interview.
Modi is chairman of the think tank.

Kumar was speaking before Modi on Thursday announced members of his new cabinet, though he hasn't said who will get which portfolio. BJP President Amit Shah is likely to become the country's new finance minister.Niti Aayog, which now acts as the main centre for policy making and for driving new ideas, was founded four years back when Modi scrapped the 65-year old planning commission, saying that India was stifled with Soviet-style bureaucracy.

Kumar said reforms in India's complicated labour laws will see the light of day as early as the next parliamentary session in July, when the government will place a new bill before the lower house for approval.It will aim to combine 44 central laws into four codes – wages, industrial relations, social security and welfare, and the fourth - occupational safety, health and working conditions.This should help companies avoid getting embroiled in a series of complicated disputes with their workers and officials that involve regulations set by authorities at different levels of government and can lead to long, drawn-out adjudication in various parts of the legal system.
The government could also offer swathes of land to foreign investors from the land banks it plans to create from unutilised land controlled by public sector enterprises, Kumar said.

"What could be attempted is to build an inventory of government land that can then be offered to foreign investors," Kumar said.The land parcels could be designed as clusters catering to a specific set of investors or industrial sectors, Kumar said. Getting access to some of the large amounts of unutilised Indian government land would reduce major risks for foreign companies as there would be a lot less risk of legal challenges over ownership and development. A lot of the sites they have used in the past was previously farm land, opening them up to protests and court action by local communities over land rights, the environment and other issues.

Kumar said the government will focus on fully privatising or closing more than 42 state-controlled companies in the coming months. The government is even mulling lifting the foreign direct investment cap on Air India , the loss-making state-owned flagship carrier, to make it easier to sell. Kumar also said that it could create an autonomous holding company that would control all state-owned firms and wouldn't be answerable to lots of different ministries. This would speed up decision making for asset sales, avoiding much of the central government's bureaucracy.

BIG BANG

India's economic growth rate decelerated to a five-quarter low of 6.6% in the last three months of 2018, and is expected to fall further in the January-March quarter due to a sharp drop in consumption.The economy needs far faster growth if it is to generate enough jobs for the millions of young people entering the labour market each month.

Kumar blamed the stressed balance sheet of banks and a crisis in the shadow lending industry for the recent drop in growth.He suggested the government should start with reforming the state-owned banking sector and also create more money for spending on infrastructure and new public housing through more and quicker privatisations and better tax collection.
"We should (start with the banks).. There will be big bang, there will be 100 days action. We are all geared for that ... I have maintained that the fiscal policy should be counter cyclical. There is scope for that." (Reporting by Aftab 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This entrepreneur is Deepika Padukone's business partner, runs Rs 2066 crore firm competing with Ola, Uber

INDIA alliance will provide formidable alternative to bring political change: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted for several states till August 29; check latest forecast here

'Was called pansy': Karan Johar opens up about his homosexuality, reveals 'Shah Rukh Khan was the first man that...'

Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani all set to bring AI for Indian users, rival of ChatGPT

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE