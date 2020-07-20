Mega food park in Mizoram to create 5,000 jobs, benefit 25,000 farmers

A mega food fark set up at the cost of Rs 75 crore in Mizoram will create 5,000 and will benefit 25,000 farmers, the government said on Monday.

The Zoram Mega Food Park (MFP) in Mizoram will provide direct and indirect employment to 5,000 persons and benefit about 25,000 farmers in the CPC (Core Processing Centre) and PPC (primary processing Centre) catchment areas, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said.

Speaking at the virtual inauguration ceremony of the Zoram Mega Food Park located in Mizoram, the Minister of Food Processing said that the Park will leverage an additional investment of about Rs 250 Crore in about 30 food processing units in the park and would eventually lead to a turnover of about Rs 450-500 Crores annually.

Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Food Processing Industries; Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region; R Lalthangliana, Mizoram Minister of Commerce and Industries, R Lalzirliana, Mizoram Minister of P&E, C Lalrosanga, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, Mizoram also attended the event.

Zoram Mega Food Park set up at a cost of Rs 75 crore

Zoram Mega Food Park has been set up in 55 acre of land at a project cost of Rs 75.20 crore. The facilities created by the developer at Central Processing Centre (CPC) of this Mega Food Park include Cold Storage-1000MT, Drywarehouse-3000 MT, Aseptic pulp line with canning, aseptic and tetra packing-2 MT/Hr, Ripening Chambers-40MT/Hr, Spices drying facility-2MT/Hr, Food Testing Laboratory besides state of art enabling infrastructure.

The Park also has a common administrative building for office and other uses by the entrepreneurs and 03 Primary Processing Centres (PPCs) at Champhai, Thingfal and Thenzawlhaving facilities for primary processing and storage near the farms in the catchment area to benefit farmers.

This Mega Food Park will benefit the people of Kolasib-District as well as nearby Districts of Mamit& Aizawl of Mizoram and nearby districts of Hailakandi, Cachar of Assam.

Under the Mega Food Park Scheme, Government of India provides financial assistance up to Rs 50 crore per Mega Food Park project. Presently, 18 Mega Food Park Projects are under implementation in various states and 19 Mega Food Parks have already become functional in the States. 6 of them are in the Northeastern region. 2 MFPs in Northeastern Region are operational at Assam and Mizoram.

Project to leverage additional investment of about Rs 250 crore

The Park will leverage an additional investment of about Rs 250 Crore in about 30 food processing units in the park and would eventually lead to a turnover of about Rs 450-500 Crores annually.

Projects worth Rs 1000 crore sanctioned in northeast

A total of 88 MoFPI supported projects have been sanctioned in the North Eastern Region and 41 have been implemented. Badalthat projects worth Rs 1000 crore approximately have been sanctioned with subsidy support of over Rs 520 crore.

She said that 88 projects when fully completed, would create processing and preservation capacity for 8.66 Lakh MT to handle Agro produce worth Rs 2,166 crore.