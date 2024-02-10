Meet woman who runs Rs 63000 crore company, not from IIT or IIM, one of India’s richest…

One of the wealthiest women CEOs in India, Vinita Gupta of Lupin Pharma, is a true role model for businesswomen.

Many Indian women are currently leading multi-billion-dollar global corporations; among them is Vinita Gupta of Lupin Pharma. In the past few decades, the country has seen a significant increase in the number of millionaire women CEOs. As the head of a highly valued company, Vinita Gupta of Lupin Pharma is among the wealthiest women CEOs in India. She is a second-generation businesswoman who belongs to an elite list of Indian women CEOs that includes Roshni Nadar Malhotra of HCL, Falguni Nayar of Nykaa, and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon.

Her late father, Desh Bandhu Gupta, who was an assistant professor at the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), started Lupin as a manufacturer of tuberculosis medications back in 1968. Leading the pharmaceutical behemoth since 2013, Vinita Gupta is a well-known figure in India's healthcare sector. Her mother, Manju Gupta, is chairman, her brother, Nilesh, is the managing director (MD), and Vinita is the CEO.

Vinita Gupta's educational background reflects her unique path to success, defying the conventional narrative that CEOs come from elite institutions like IITs or IIMs. She graduated in pharmacy from the University of Mumbai and then went on to earn an MBA from the esteemed Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Illinois, US.

The market cap of Vinita Gupta's Lupin Pharma is approximately Rs 73,880 crore.