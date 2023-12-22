Headlines

Meet woman who earned Rs 650 crore in a month, 3 stocks she owns turned multibagger in 2023

Multibagger stocks are equity shares of a company that give returns multiple times higher than its associated cost of acquisition.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Dec 22, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

Rekha Jhunjhunwala, the wife of late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has seen at least 3 stocks giving multi-bagger returns in 2023 while most of the profits came from 5.4 per cent holding in Titan.

Multibagger stocks are equity shares of a business that give returns that are several times greater than the acquisition cost.

Based on the shareholding structure of listed firms as of the September quarter, Jhunjhunwala possessed 25 stocks, with a value that increased by 14% to Rs 39,000 crore this quarter. Only those companies where the top investor held a minimum of 1% ownership are disclosed.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala had 25 stocks according to the September quarter shareholding pattern of listed corporations; these stocks saw a 14% increase in value this quarter, reaching Rs 39,000 crore, according to Economic Times.

Tata Motors DVR, which has risen by an incredible 138% this year, is the best-performing stock in the portfolio, according to an analysis. According to reports, Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 1.92% of the company at the end of the September quarter.

Her ownership stake in DB Realty, whose shares have increased by 108% year to date, is approximately 2%. This year, the stock of the infrastructure development and road building company NCC doubled.

The largest asset owned by the Jhunjhunwala family is Titan, whose stock has increased by over 39% in 2023. Over Rs 17,000 crore is the billionaire investor's stake in Titan.

The billionaire has invested in the company, raising a share in the March and June 2023 quarters.

Additionally, Jhunjhunwala held a 1.6% interest in Tata Motors, whose stock has increased by 88% this year. With a market value of over Rs 3,800 crore, the stock is the investor family's second biggest wager.

Incidentally, the Tata Group owns the two biggest interests.

The portfolio includes VA Tech Wabag (95% upside in 2023), Wockhardt (88%), Geojit Financial Services (70%), Nazara Technologies (53%), Karur Vysya Bank (51%) and Metro Brands (49%), the ET report added.

