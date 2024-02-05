Twitter
Meet woman, spearheading massive family business, her parents’ net worth is Rs 52000 crore, she’s daughter of..

She is daughter of Indian billionaire Venu Srinivasan and Mallika Srinivasan. For those who are unaware, Lakshmi Venu’s father Venu Srinivasan is chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company. As per Forbes, his net worth is Rs 29072 crore.

Feb 05, 2024

Lakshmi Venu is a well-known Indian businesswoman with several feats under her name. An inspiration to many, she was appointed joint managing director in Sundaram Clayton Limited (SCL) at a young age. For those who are unaware, SCL is a leading manufacturer of automobile components under the TVS Group which was established by her great-grandfather T. V. Sundaram Iyengar. She took over as joint MD of SCL in 2010 and she has been the lead architect in establishing SCL’s global footprint. Venu also holds a board seat in TVS Group.

A graduate in Economics from Yale University, Lakshmi Venu also holds a Doctorate in Engineering Management from the University of Warwick, England. After her studies, she underwent her initial training in SCL. She worked in the areas of business strategy, corporate affairs, product design and sales and marketing of the company before becoming the joint managing director along with her brother Sudarshan Venu.

Apart from SCL, Lakshmi Venu is Deputy Managing Director of TAFE Motors and Tractors Limited. She is daughter of Indian billionaire Venu Srinivasan and Mallika Srinivasan. For those who are unaware, Lakshmi Venu’s father Venu Srinivasan is chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company. As per Forbes, his net worth is Rs 29072 crore. On the other hand, Lakshmi Venu’s mother Mallika Srinivasan is Chairman and Managing Director of Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited. She has a net worth of around Rs 23625 crore. Lakshmi Venu’s parents combined net worth is more than Rs 52000 crore.

Lakshmi Venu is married to Mahesh Gogineni, great grandson of noted parliamentarian, president of the Swatantra Party, and Padma Vibhushan awardee, N G Ranga. He is the son of Suguna and Dr. Kamalendra Gogineni.

