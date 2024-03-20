Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This popular TV actor to play Lakshman in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Report

'Was quite shocked...': R Ashwin reacts to Pat Cummins becoming Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for IPL 2024

Meet woman, who is set to lead Capco, firm acquired by Azim Premji's Rs 258000 crore company

Meet 6th fail, son of labourer, who did odd jobs at 10; now owns Rs 3000 crore business, is CEO of company selling…

Indian student goes missing in US for 2 weeks, family gets ransom call demanding…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This popular TV actor to play Lakshman in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Report

'Was quite shocked...': R Ashwin reacts to Pat Cummins becoming Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for IPL 2024

Meet 6th fail, son of labourer, who did odd jobs at 10; now owns Rs 3000 crore business, is CEO of company selling…

7 non-alcoholic drinks for Holi celebration

10 fruits that are good for gut health

Yoga asanas to lose belly fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

This popular TV actor to play Lakshman in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Report

Sajid Nadiadwala reveals his movie with Salman Khan- AR Murugadoss will be pan-India actioner: 'Audiences can expect...'

Choli Ke Peeche: 90s' chartbuster song gets 'awesome rendition' in Crew, fans call Diljit Dosanjh's vocals 'fresh take'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet woman, who is set to lead Capco, firm acquired by Azim Premji's Rs 258000 crore company

She joined the company 14 years ago and has held various roles before being promoted to CEO.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 09:08 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Anne-Marie Rowland has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Capco, a company acquired by Wipro in March 2021. She will take the charge from April 1, 2024. She will succeed Lance Levy, who will now serve as a Strategic Advisor at Capco. Capco is a global technology and management consultancy focused on financial services and energy industries. 

Who is Anne-Marie Rowland?

Rowland is the Managing Partner of Capco’s business in the UK and Ireland. Rowland, who joined Capco 14 years ago, is also a member of Capco’s Global Leadership Team. In her new role as Capco's CEO, Rowland will report to Wipro CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte. She will also join Wipro's Executive Committee (WEC). She has 20 years of financial services industry experience.

She holds a master's in International Business from University College Dublin, as per her LinkedIn profile. Rowland also did a PG Diploma in Business Studies and Finance from Dublin City University from 2004-2005. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) Multimedia from Dublin City University (1999 - 2003). 

Since joining Capco, Rowland has played a pivotal role in the growth of Capco’s business through a series of executive roles. "I am delighted about the opportunity to lead Capco into the next phase of its journey,” Rowland said.

READ | Meet man, an Indian, who quit his job in US, now set to lead Rs 88731 crore company in India as...

"As a long-time Capco veteran, I am committed to preserving all that makes Capco special: our client relationships, our unique and authentic culture, and our focus on innovation and creativity," Rowland added. Wipro, which acquired Capco, has a market capitalisation of Rs 258000 crore as of March 20. The company share price was closed at Rs 494.10 on NSE on Wednesday.

The DNA App is now available for download on the Google Play Store. You can find the app at the following link:

Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Anil Ambani’s Reliance settles debts of three major banks, now heading towards Rs 21000000000…

North Korea launched suspected ballistic missile, says Japan

RCB Unbox Event, IPL 2024: When and where to watch, ticket price, celebrities list and more

Watch: Brothers convert Maruti Suzuki Wagon R into helicopter in UP, police seize the vehicle

Meet woman, daughter of IAS officer, married to Indian genius with over Rs 450 crore salary, she is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement