Meet woman, who is set to lead Capco, firm acquired by Azim Premji's Rs 258000 crore company

She joined the company 14 years ago and has held various roles before being promoted to CEO.

Anne-Marie Rowland has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Capco, a company acquired by Wipro in March 2021. She will take the charge from April 1, 2024. She will succeed Lance Levy, who will now serve as a Strategic Advisor at Capco. Capco is a global technology and management consultancy focused on financial services and energy industries.

Who is Anne-Marie Rowland?

Rowland is the Managing Partner of Capco’s business in the UK and Ireland. Rowland, who joined Capco 14 years ago, is also a member of Capco’s Global Leadership Team. In her new role as Capco's CEO, Rowland will report to Wipro CEO and MD Thierry Delaporte. She will also join Wipro's Executive Committee (WEC). She has 20 years of financial services industry experience.

She holds a master's in International Business from University College Dublin, as per her LinkedIn profile. Rowland also did a PG Diploma in Business Studies and Finance from Dublin City University from 2004-2005. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) Multimedia from Dublin City University (1999 - 2003).

Since joining Capco, Rowland has played a pivotal role in the growth of Capco’s business through a series of executive roles. "I am delighted about the opportunity to lead Capco into the next phase of its journey,” Rowland said.

"As a long-time Capco veteran, I am committed to preserving all that makes Capco special: our client relationships, our unique and authentic culture, and our focus on innovation and creativity," Rowland added. Wipro, which acquired Capco, has a market capitalisation of Rs 258000 crore as of March 20. The company share price was closed at Rs 494.10 on NSE on Wednesday.

