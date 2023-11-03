Meet wife of Infosys' Nandan Nilekani, who donated Rs 46 lakh per day; now India's most generous woman

The 64-year-old was ranked 10th for her contribution to ecosystem development. Remarkably, her spouse and co-founder of Infosys, Nandan Nilekani, came in at number eight on the list.

The only female to rank in the top 10 of Hurun's top philanthropist list for 2023 is philanthropist Rohini Nilekani, who donated a staggering Rs 170 crore. The 64-year-old was ranked 10th for her contribution to ecosystem development. Remarkably, her spouse and co-founder of Infosys, Nandan Nilekani, came in at number eight on the list.

Following Rohini Nilekani as a woman philanthropist are Anu Aga and the Thermax family, who gave Rs 23 crore, and Leena Gandhi Tewari of USV, who also gave Rs 23 crore in FY23. In keeping with her philanthropic beliefs, Nilekani had previously stated that India's wealthy individuals should be doing more to support civil societies at this time.

She also criticized the low number of Indians who have pledged to give, a program started by renowned investors Warren Buffet and Bill Gates. Members of this benevolent foundation donate the vast majority of their wealth to charitable causes.

Who is Rohini Nilekani?

The current head of the Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies is Indian novelist and charitable donor Rohini Nilekani. She also co-founded the nonprofit educational platform EkStep and the children's book company Pratham Books. To assist national initiatives that promote clean water and sanitation, she also founded the Arghyam foundation. She started as a journalist, contributing to well-known magazines.

Rohini grew up in a middle-class family in Bombay, India. Her father was an engineer, while her mother was homemaker. She received her degree in French literature from Elphinstone College. Rohini and Nandan Nilekani had recently tied the knot when they founded Infosys in 1981 alongside six other software engineers.

She claims to have invested all of her resources—a total of Rs 10,000—into the company, according to Women's Web. As a result, she became wealthy independently of Nandan when the company experienced phenomenal growth. It illustrates how she maintained a personal investment in the company to generate revenue that was entirely hers.