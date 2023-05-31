Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Vijai Subramaniam, credit card agent who earns Rs 1000 crore revenue per year selling furniture

Vijai Subramaniam came to Chennai in 1997. His first business was plastic items.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 31, 2023, 04:51 PM IST

Meet Vijai Subramaniam, credit card agent who earns Rs 1000 crore revenue per year selling furniture
Vijai Subramaniam: He is the chairman of the company. He did his B Com from Government College, Chittoor. (File)

Vijai Subramaniam is a first-generation entrepreneur who rose from poverty and built a company whose turnover was Rs 1,000 crore last year. He runs a furniture company called Royal Oaks.

He built the company after working hard for over two decades. He did B.com in graduation. He didn't do the master's course as he was the sole breadwinner of the family.

He told SMB Story that he was once cheated by a relative who promised to get him a job in Singapore.  He then moved to Kerala's Munnar where he started worked as a credit card agent.

He came to Chennai in 1997. His first business was plastic items. He sold items worth Rs 2800 for 10 days at a government event.

In 2001, he opened a stall in Bengaluru's Safina Plaza. This proved to be a turning point in his life. Soon, Big Bazar asked him to set up a store in their outlet.

It was his first big break. During this period, he bought a car, got married and built a house. In 2004, he opened his first store. In 2005, he started importing Chinese furniture. In 2010, he set up another store, which marked the start of Royal Oak.

In 2015, he relaunched the company and streamlined operations. Over the last few years, the company has opened over 150 stores.

He told Hindu Business Line that he sources products from 280 factories all across the world. The company is aiming to open 100 stores in the financial year 2024.

He is the chairman of the company. He did his B Com from Government College, Chittoor.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'
In Pics: Disha Patani and Mouni Roy give friendship goals, drop new pics from The Entertainers Tour
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023 for Arts and Commerce released at gseb.org, direct link, steps to check scores via WhatsApp
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.