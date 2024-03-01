Twitter
Headlines

Viral video: Man puts his hand inside lion's mouth, internet is shocked

Meet son of Pakistan’s richest man, owns several sports teams, no match for Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, he is…

CM Kejriwal-led AAP government expected to unveil Delhi Budget on Monday, focus likely on health, education and...

'5-star jail': Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut takes a dig at Centre for current parliamentary setup

Weather update: Light rain in Delhi today, heavy snowfall predicted in these states, check IMD forecast

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Man puts his hand inside lion's mouth, internet is shocked

Meet son of Pakistan’s richest man, owns several sports teams, no match for Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, he is…

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba teaser: Jimmy Shergill, Sunny Kaushal get trapped in Taapsee, Vikrant's web of love, betrayal

7 highest partnerships for India in WTC history

5 CSK players to win Pakistan Super League title

5 footballers to be banned for doping

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

IND Vs ENG 5th Test: BCCI May Give Break To Many Players, Jasprit Bumrah Set To Get A Comeback Call

BCCI's Central Contract 2023-24: Ishan Kishan And Shreyas Iyer Out, Check Full List Here | Big News

Ranji Trophy 2024 Semifinal: Shreyas Iyer Named In Mumbai’s Squad For The Semifinal Vs Tamil Nadu

This actor to play villain in Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park? Here’s what we know

India's biggest flop film, had superstars Salman, Priyanka, Govinda, Anil, was made for Rs 43 crore, earned just Rs...

Shahid Kapoor says Bollywood doesn’t accept outsiders easily: ‘They have a big issue with…’

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet son of Pakistan’s richest man, owns several sports teams, no match for Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, he is…

Shahid Khan is currently Pakistan's richest man with a net worth of over Rs 99598 crore. Shahid Khan’s son Tony Khan has some similarities with Mukesh Ambani’s sons that you may find surprising.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 01, 2024, 09:14 AM IST

article-main
Tony Khan with his father Shahid Khan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man of India and Asia with a net worth of Rs 948470 crore. He is currently trending all over social media platforms as his younger son Anant Ambani is about to get married to Radhika Merchant. The pre-wedding celebrations have already begun in Reliance Greens in Jamnagar and global personalities including Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Rihanna and others have arrived in India for the grand event. Similar scale of events took place when Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani got married to Shloka Mehta. As the son of India’s richest man is trending all over the internet, let’s meet the son of Pakistan’s richest man. For those who are unaware, Shahid Khan is currently Pakistan's richest man with a net worth of over Rs 99598 crore. Shahid Khan’s son Tony Khan has some similarities with Mukesh Ambani’s sons that you may find surprising.

Mukesh Ambani and his sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani are nvolved in a wide range of businesses. The family is also involved in a number of sports ventures and own a few cricket teams in different leagues across the world. Mumbai Indians is the most popular sports team overseen by Mukesh Ambani and his kids. Similarly, Shahid Khan’s son Tony Khan takes care of the family's sports ventures. 

Tony leads a range of sports ventures including All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL) and Fulham club from Premier League. Apart from sports ventures, Khan is also a part of TruMedia Networks, Activist Artists Management and Ring of Honor (ROH).  If reports are to be believed, Tony Khan’s net worth is around Rs 12000 crore which is nowhere close to Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani who are kids of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani. Although Tony’s roots are Pakistani, he was born and brought up in the USA's Illinois.

The only thing in which Tony Khan is ahead of Mukesh Ambani’s kids is social media following. Being an active participant of most viewed sports in the world, Tony Khan enjoys a massive Instagram following of more than 206,000 followers.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Sandeshkhali: TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh arrested in 'land grab, sexual assault' cases

UPW vs GG, Match 8 WPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Meet woman whose husband has Rs 36690 crore net worth, but she hasn't bought new saree in 30 years, her own net worth...

Meet Indian genius, who earns Rs 5 crore daily, his parents wanted him to pursue PhD but...

Microsoft founder Bill Gates meets PM Modi, says ‘can take lessons...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

Streaming This Week: Sunflower Season 2, Maamla Legal Hai, The Impossible Heir, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Meet Sara Ali Khan's doppelganger, also works in Bollywood, see her pics with actress, Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Remember Rami Reddy? One of 90s' top villains, quit journalism for films, had a tragic end when...

Pankaj Udhas funeral: Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, family, friends pay final tributes to late ghazal maestro

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE