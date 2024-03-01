Meet son of Pakistan’s richest man, owns several sports teams, no match for Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani, he is…

Shahid Khan is currently Pakistan's richest man with a net worth of over Rs 99598 crore. Shahid Khan’s son Tony Khan has some similarities with Mukesh Ambani’s sons that you may find surprising.

Mukesh Ambani is the richest man of India and Asia with a net worth of Rs 948470 crore. He is currently trending all over social media platforms as his younger son Anant Ambani is about to get married to Radhika Merchant. The pre-wedding celebrations have already begun in Reliance Greens in Jamnagar and global personalities including Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Rihanna and others have arrived in India for the grand event. Similar scale of events took place when Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani got married to Shloka Mehta. As the son of India’s richest man is trending all over the internet, let’s meet the son of Pakistan’s richest man. For those who are unaware, Shahid Khan is currently Pakistan's richest man with a net worth of over Rs 99598 crore. Shahid Khan’s son Tony Khan has some similarities with Mukesh Ambani’s sons that you may find surprising.

Mukesh Ambani and his sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani are nvolved in a wide range of businesses. The family is also involved in a number of sports ventures and own a few cricket teams in different leagues across the world. Mumbai Indians is the most popular sports team overseen by Mukesh Ambani and his kids. Similarly, Shahid Khan’s son Tony Khan takes care of the family's sports ventures.

Tony leads a range of sports ventures including All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL) and Fulham club from Premier League. Apart from sports ventures, Khan is also a part of TruMedia Networks, Activist Artists Management and Ring of Honor (ROH). If reports are to be believed, Tony Khan’s net worth is around Rs 12000 crore which is nowhere close to Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani who are kids of India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani. Although Tony’s roots are Pakistani, he was born and brought up in the USA's Illinois.

The only thing in which Tony Khan is ahead of Mukesh Ambani’s kids is social media following. Being an active participant of most viewed sports in the world, Tony Khan enjoys a massive Instagram following of more than 206,000 followers.