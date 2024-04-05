Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India approves highest-ever export quotas for essential commodities to Maldives amid tensions

Kalki 2898 AD release postponed due to Lok Sabha elections, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer to get new release date

Meet Sheikh who has invested in Elon Musk's SpaceX, owns Rs 2000362 crore company, he's from...

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya’s bromance steals the spotlight in viral video amid MI captaincy row - Watch

Sriram Raghavan reacts to Katrina, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas' box office failure: 'Didn't expect same...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Sheikh who has invested in Elon Musk's SpaceX, owns Rs 2000362 crore company, he's from...

Kalki 2898 AD release postponed due to Lok Sabha elections, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer to get new release date

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya’s bromance steals the spotlight in viral video amid MI captaincy row - Watch

Home remedies for headaches caused by heat

Bowlers to take most wickets in 1st over of innings in IPL

10 Indian superstars who own private jets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Kalki 2898 AD release postponed due to Lok Sabha elections, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer to get new release date

Sriram Raghavan reacts to Katrina, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas' box office failure: 'Didn't expect same...'

This actor ran away from home at 16, became TV and film star, worked in 25 films, then returned to college at 40

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Sheikh who has invested in Elon Musk's SpaceX, owns Rs 2000362 crore company, he's from...

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is a member of the royal family and controls nearly every aspect of the company.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 07:00 PM IST

article-main
(Image source: X)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The rulers of the United Arab Emirates will shortly fulfil a lifelong dream. Companies worth $1 trillion will be listed on their once-sleepy stock exchanges. Due to the recent record-breaking performance of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, which is managed by the largest and wealthiest city-state in the United Arab Emirates, the markets have become extraordinarily successful. As of the end of March, they were ranked 17th in the world, ahead of Portugal and Spain. 

Yet, the distinctive quality of the Abu Dhabi market puts off foreign investors who are tempted to jump in. One of Abu Dhabi's two deputy rulers, national security adviser, and brother to the country's president, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is a member of the royal family and controls nearly every aspect of the company. 

Elon Musk's SpaceX and Rihanna's lingerie line are among the companies that his conglomerate, Internatioal Holding Co., or IHC, has invested in. Since 2019, IHC has increased by over 400 times. With a history dating back to a fish farming company, the expansive conglomerate is currently valued at nearly $240 billion (Rs 2000362 crore) , surpassing both Walt Disney Co. and McDonald's Corp, as reported by NDTV.

The sheikh, the de facto business chief of Abu Dhabi's ruling Al Nahyan family, oversees $1.5 trillion through sovereign funds, directing the New York Stock Exchange and two-thirds of companies in the S&P 500 stock index, making him the world's wealthiest individual in business.

The sheikh represents the UAE's global economic ambitions, using his holdings for acquisitions and domestic economy boost. The ruling Al Nahyan family diversifies from oil, turning the UAE into a financial centre, with wealthy individuals like Ray Dalio buying beach-side penthouses.

Sheikh Tahnoon's empire has led to five of the top 10 best-performing IPOs in the UAE since 2021. Bayanat AI Plc, his geospatial and data analytics company, tripled on its first day of trading in 2022, though some gains have since been lost, as per reports.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet daughter-in-law of Indian billionaire whose net worth is Rs 141830 crore

RBI set to hold first monetary policy review in 2024-25 today, rate cuts unlikely

Meet actor whose debut film was superhit, fell in love with director's daughter, got married to a friend, his wife was..

India's highest-paid singer sang only 2 film songs, still charged 100 times as much as Lata, Rafi; moved to Pakistan

Meet Angkrish Raghuvanshi, former U-19 World Cup star who scored 25-ball fifty for KKR in maiden IPL innings

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement