Meet man who once begged for food, worked as a servant, now owns company worth Rs 40 crore, his business is...

If you work hard, there is nothing in life that cannot be achieved. Many people in the world have changed their fortunes through hard work. Renuka Aaradhya is among those people. There was a time when Renuka Aradhya used to beg in the streets. Today, he is the owner of a company worth Rs 40 crore.

Despite facing difficult circumstances since childhood, Renuka has achieved great success. Renuka Aaradhya hails from a small village located near Bengaluru. Renuka was born into a poor priest family and spent his childhood in extreme poverty. The financial condition of the house was so bad that Renuka had to work as a servant in other people's houses to afford education.

Somehow he managed to complete his 10th class. After this, he started working as a priest in a nearby temple. After the puja, Renuka and her father used to go from door to door asking people for rice, flour and pulses. This was the means for the survival of his family.

After leaving school, his father employed Renuka to do domestic work in other people's homes. Renuka then began to take up cleaning, and mopping jobs at people's houses. At 20, Renuka was married. Renuka believed that marriage would make him responsible. Meanwhile, he continued working as a security guard and as a labourer.

His wife also worked as a helper in a firm and later became a tailor. As responsibility grew, Renuka began working on the lathe machine. Then worked in a plastic factory.

Working at the factory encouraged him to open up his own business and he set up his own suitcase cover business. He suffered a loss of Rs 30 thousand in this business, this loss brought him back to the job of security guard.

With the drive to do something big in his life, Renuka left his security guard job and started learning to drive. After a lot of hard work, he became a good driver. After a few days, he joined a travel agency. He used to work in this travel agency to take foreign tourists. He also used to get good tips on this. He worked as a driver for about 4 years, after which he thought of opening his own travel company.

With his savings and some help from the bank, Renuka bought his first car and started Pravasi Cabs Pvt. Ltd. Started a company with the name. After driving this car for a year, he bought another car. Renuka came to know that the condition of a cab company was going bad and she wanted to sell her business. During this time Renuka bought that company for about Rs 6 lakh. The company had about 35 cabs at that time. His success story started from here.

Renuka got his real success when Amazon India chose her for its promotion. Gradually, big companies like Walmart, and General Motors started working with Renuka. With time, the turnover of his company crossed Rs 40 crore. Today he has employed more than 150 people through this business.