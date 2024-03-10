Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DC-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024: Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 1 run

Meet man who once begged for food, worked as a servant, now owns company worth Rs 40 crore, his business is...

India's biggest flop, made in Rs 45 crore, earned just Rs 38,000 on first day; not Adipurush, Ganapath, Kites, Joker

Love Storiyaan director Archana Phadke on making love stories beyond violence, sex: 'This is what SRK...' | Exclusive

Ramadan Mubarak 2024: Ramzan wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who once begged for food, worked as a servant, now owns company worth Rs 40 crore, his business is...

Love Storiyaan director Archana Phadke on making love stories beyond violence, sex: 'This is what SRK...' | Exclusive

Meet man who earned Rs 250 as his first salary, now runs Rs 95500 crore company, his business is…

Best-dressed Bollywood celebs at Zee Cine Awards 2024

8 critically-acclaimed Hollywood films that didn't win even one Oscar

9 benefits of dates with milk to break Ramadan fast 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Breaking News: After IPL 2024, Mohammed Shami Is Set To Miss T20 World Cup 2024 | Indian Cricket

Watch! Visuals Of Khalistani Terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's Killing In Canada Surfaces

India vs England Test Match Highlights: Here Are The Top 5 Takeaways From The Test Match Series 2024

India's biggest flop, made in Rs 45 crore, earned just Rs 38,000 on first day; not Adipurush, Ganapath, Kites, Joker

Love Storiyaan director Archana Phadke on making love stories beyond violence, sex: 'This is what SRK...' | Exclusive

Meet actor, whose first marriage ended after affair with superstar, then married secretly, became father at 50, he is...

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who once begged for food, worked as a servant, now owns company worth Rs 40 crore, his business is...

This man used to beg on the streets for food. He even mopped people's houses but now runs a massive business. Know his story here.

Latest News

Kajari Goswami

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 10:45 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

If you work hard, there is nothing in life that cannot be achieved. Many people in the world have changed their fortunes through hard work. Renuka Aaradhya is among those people. There was a time when Renuka Aradhya used to beg in the streets. Today, he is the owner of a company worth Rs 40 crore. 

Despite facing difficult circumstances since childhood, Renuka has achieved great success. Renuka Aaradhya hails from a small village located near Bengaluru. Renuka was born into a poor priest family and spent his childhood in extreme poverty. The financial condition of the house was so bad that Renuka had to work as a servant in other people's houses to afford education. 

Somehow he managed to complete his 10th class. After this, he started working as a priest in a nearby temple. After the puja, Renuka and her father used to go from door to door asking people for rice, flour and pulses. This was the means for the survival of his family. 

After leaving school, his father employed Renuka to do domestic work in other people's homes. Renuka then began to take up cleaning, and mopping jobs at people's houses. At 20, Renuka was married. Renuka believed that marriage would make him responsible. Meanwhile, he continued working as a security guard and as a labourer.

 His wife also worked as a helper in a firm and later became a tailor. As responsibility grew, Renuka began working on the lathe machine. Then worked in a plastic factory. 

Working at the factory encouraged him to open up his own business and he set up his own suitcase cover business. He suffered a loss of Rs 30 thousand in this business, this loss brought him back to the job of security guard.

With the drive to do something big in his life, Renuka left his security guard job and started learning to drive. After a lot of hard work, he became a good driver. After a few days, he joined a travel agency. He used to work in this travel agency to take foreign tourists. He also used to get good tips on this. He worked as a driver for about 4 years, after which he thought of opening his own travel company.

Read: Meet man who earned Rs 250 as his first salary, now runs Rs 95500 crore company, his business is…

With his savings and some help from the bank, Renuka bought his first car and started Pravasi Cabs Pvt. Ltd. Started a company with the name. After driving this car for a year, he bought another car. Renuka came to know that the condition of a cab company was going bad and she wanted to sell her business. During this time Renuka bought that company for about Rs 6 lakh. The company had about 35 cabs at that time. His success story started from here.

Renuka got his real success when Amazon India chose her for its promotion. Gradually, big companies like Walmart, and General Motors started working with Renuka. With time, the turnover of his company crossed Rs 40 crore. Today he has employed more than 150 people through this business.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ramadan 2024: When crescent moon will be visible in India? Know date, rituals and more

Canada, Sweden resume UNRWA funding after pause over terror allegations against staff

'No bill, no chicken': Customer's hilarious request to Zomato leaves internet in stitches

Know how much Akshay Kumar charged to perform at 3 am at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

Days after IED blast, Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe to reopen today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement