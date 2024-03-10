Twitter
Meet man who earned Rs 250 as his first salary, now runs Rs 95500 crore company, his business is…

Murali Divi is one of the wealthiest persons in Hyderabad and is among the richest scientists in the world, with a net worth of approximately Rs 51306 crore as per Forbes.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 10, 2024, 09:20 PM IST

Nothing in this world is impossible if you have a remarkable level of dedication towards achieving something. When life surprises you with challenges, many people tend to lose hope and give up. But some overcome those challenges and achieve greater heights in life. One such story is of Murali Divi whose journey to success can be inspirational to millions. Murali, who had to face taunts after failing twice in class 12th, today runs Rs 9550 crore company. 

Hailing from a small town in Andhra Pradesh, Murali's father was an ordinary employee. His father used to manage a family of 14 on a meager pension of Rs 10,000 per month, according to a Financial Express report.

Murali studied to become a chemist. After doing Pharma, Murali went to the US at the age of 25 with only Rs 500 in his pocket. There he worked as a pharmacist. In his first job, he received a salary of Rs 250. However, he was resilient and continued working in many pharma companies. He eventually accumulated around Rs 54 lakh. With gaining so much of work experience, he could understand the pharma sector better. After working in the US for a few years, he decided to return to India.

In 1984, Murali took a bold leap into the pharmaceutical sector, by investing his entire savings into the business. Joining hands with Kallam Anji Reddy, he built Cheminor in the pharmaceutical industry, which, in a turn of events, became a part of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in 2000. Then, he devoted six years of his life to contributing his skills and knowledge at Dr. Reddy's Labs.

Meanwhile, after working at Dr. Reddy's Labs for 6 years, Murali Divi launched Divi's Laboratories in 1990. In 1995, Murali Divi established its first manufacturing unit in Choutuppal, Telangana. In the year 2002, the company started the second unit. With his sheer commitment and hard work, the company generated a massive revenue of Rs 88 billion in March 2022.

Today, Murali is one of the wealthiest persons in Hyderabad and is among the richest scientists in the world, with a net worth of approximately Rs 51306 crore as per Forbes. His company, Divi's Laboratories is a top-three manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) with a market capitalization of nearly Rs 955 billion (9550 crore).

