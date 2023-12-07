Meet Rajiv Jain whose firm earned Rs 17,671 crore in 9 months through Adani's shares, his net worth is...

Headlines

Prashanth Neel shares big update on Yash-starrer KGF 3: 'I don’t know if I am the director or not but...'

Hyundai Exter, Venue and other cars to get expensive, company raising prices by…

Explore stylish and functional men’s clogs on Amazon

'What right does he have to humiliate PM like this': What Pranab Mukherjee told his daughter about Rahul Gandhi

Akshay Kumar will not be seen with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn in Vimal ads anymore; here's why

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Prashanth Neel shares big update on Yash-starrer KGF 3: 'I don’t know if I am the director or not but...'

Hyundai Exter, Venue and other cars to get expensive, company raising prices by…

Explore stylish and functional men’s clogs on Amazon

7 Inexpensive substitutes of saffron (kesar)

8 cricketers with most runs in one over in Test matches

5 Dangerous snakes found in Goa

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Prashanth Neel shares big update on Yash-starrer KGF 3: 'I don’t know if I am the director or not but...'

Akshay Kumar will not be seen with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn in Vimal ads anymore; here's why

Triptii Dimri breaks silence on her intimate scenes with Ranbir Kapoor in Animal: 'This was nothing in comparison to...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Rajiv Jain whose firm earned Rs 17,671 crore in 9 months through Adani's shares, his net worth is...

Since November 24, the Adani Group's stocks have surged, increasing its market value by around Rs 4.5 lakh crore to Rs 14.8 lakh crore.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 10:36 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Not many investors worldwide have probably timed their trades as perfectly as Rajiv Jain, the founder, chairman and chief investment officer of Fort Lauderdale-based asset management firm GQG Partners.

Just nine months after his company GQG Partners Inc. invested in the Indian conglomerate, emerging-market investor Gautam Adani has made a tidy profit from the fast rise in his listed equities.

In less than a year, Jain's GQG Partners had almost doubled its investments in Adani shares. Based on the closing share prices on December 6, Prime Database data shows that GQG's portfolio value in Adani Group firms increased to Rs 39,331 crore. This represents an 82% total return on its Rs 21,660 crore investment, made in three instalments over the year beginning in March 2023, in various Adani Group entities. Rajiv Jain amassed windfall profits of more than ₹17000 crore.

Investments in Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and SEZ, and Adani Power drove the increase, virtually doubling their value in the wake of the recent stock market boom.

GQG invested Rs 3403 crore in Adani Enterprises, now valued at Rs 9,024 crore. Adani Green Energy's initial investment of Rs 4,743 crore increased to Rs 8,800 crore. For Adani Ports, GQG's investment of Rs 4,472 crore surged to Rs 7,766 crore, while Adani Power's investment by GQG rose from Rs 4,245 crore to Rs 8,718 crore.

Since November 24, the Adani Group's stocks have surged, increasing its market value by around Rs 4.5 lakh crore to Rs 14.8 lakh crore.

Who is Rajiv Jain?
Rajiv Jain was born in India and moved to the US in the early 1990s to pursue an MBA at the University of Miami. He began working at the Swiss company Vontobel Asset Management in 1994, moving up the ranks to become co-CEO in 2014 before leaving in 2016.

GQG manages several funds alongside Goldman Sachs' asset management firm. He cofounded GQG with Tim Carver, the firm's CEO, in 2016; they took it public on the Australian Stock Exchange in October 2021. His net worth, as per Forbes, is 3.2 billion dollars. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Armaan Malik says people are attacking him for calling Ranbir Kapoor 'best actor' after Animal: 'Take your hate...'

Get trendy with half moon bags: Discover the latest fashion must have

Explore the great deals on premium quality cotton towels on Amazon

Watch: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan teasing Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda at The Archies premiere leaves fans in splits

Who was Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief shot dead in Jaipur?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE