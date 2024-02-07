Meet man who left studies at 17, earned Rs 30 a day as daily wager, now owns Rs 17000 crore company, his business is...

Trident Group holds a strong position in the textile and paper industry in the country and in this article, we are going to delve into the life of the Chairman of Trident Group, Rajinder Gupta, whose rags-to-riches story is certainly one to be inspired by. His success story serves as an inspiration for millions of young entrepreneurs. Today, Gupta boasts of an over Rs 17,000 crore empire and his achievements are taught as a case study in business schools across Punjab.

Rajinder Gupta was the son of a cotton dealer in Punjab and was forced to drop out of school when he was 14 years old.

Rajinder Gupta's business journey began as a small cotton trader. However, he had to face difficulties in the initial days. Rajinder Gupta was forced to drop out of school after the 9th grade at the young age of just 14. Soon, he started working odd jobs such as making candles and cement pipes for Rs 30 a day.

After years of hard work, he decided to take a big risk in the 1980s. In 1985, he established a fertilizer factory, Abhishek Industries with an initial investment of Rs 6.5 crore. In 1991, he established a joint venture called Katai Mill, which earned him a good profit.

After that, Rajinder Gupta ventured into textiles, paper, and chemical industries. He opened units of his company in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. Along with this, Rajinder Gupta's Trident Group has retail giants like JCPenney, Walmart and Luxury and Linen.

After building a big business group, 64-year-old Gupta resigned from the Board of Directors of Trident in 2022 citing personal reasons. He is now the Chairman of Trident Limited, the flagship company of Trident Group. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007.

Currently, his total wealth exceeds Rs 12,368 crore (over USD 1.5 billion).