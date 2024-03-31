Twitter
Meet Indian who owns most expensive home outside India, it's not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani

Valued at an astounding Rs 1649 crore, according to TOI, "Villa Vari" ranks among the top 10 most expensive residences globally.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 06:50 AM IST

Indian-origin businessman Pankaj Oswal and his wife Radhika recently acquired one of the world's most prestigious and opulent properties and named it "Villa Vari," after the names of their daughters Vasundhra and Ridi. This magnificent villa was formerly owned by Christina Onassis, the Greek businesswoman, socialite and heiress to the Onassis fortune.

Valued at an astounding Rs 1649 crore, according to TOI, "Villa Vari" ranks among the top 10 most expensive residences globally and is situated in the Canton of Vaud, within the Swiss village of Gingins. The villa spans 40,000 square meters. Renowned interior designer Jeffrey Wilkes, recognised for his exceptional work on projects like Oberoi Rajvilas, Oberoi Udaivilas and the Leela Hotels, has meticulously crafted the interiors of this grand abode.

"Villa Vari" seamlessly blends the Oswals' Indian heritage with elements of a cosmopolitan lifestyle, offering a luxurious yet serene atmosphere. The Oswals' collective net worth is estimated to be around Rs 2,47,000 crore.

Their expansive business empire spans diverse sectors, with Pankaj Oswal serving as the chairman and sole founder of Burrup Holdings Limited. With this purchase, the Oswals have left behind Indian billionaires such as Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Ratan Tata in terms of owing the most-expensive house outside of India.

