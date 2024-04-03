Meet Pakistan’s richest man, richer than Azim Premji, no match for Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his net worth is…

Shahid Khan’s Rs 101782 crore is no match when compared to the massive net worth of Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, but he is also involved in a range of business just like top Indian billionaires.

Shahid Khan is currently the richest man in Pakistan with a net worth of Rs 101782 crore. As per Forbes, Shahid Khan is much richer than Azim Premji. For those who are unaware, Wipro’s Azim Premji is often called as India’s most generous man and he used to be among the top two richest Indians almost a decade ago. Pakistan’s richest man Shahid Khan has now crossed him in terms of net worth. Although Azim Premji is a known name in India, not many people know about Shahid Khan, Pakistan’s richest man who has many similarities with India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani. Shahid Khan’s Rs 101782 crore is no match when compared to the massive net worth of Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, but he is also involved in a range of business just like top Indian billionaires. Shahid Khan is also actively involved with multiple sports franchises.

Born in Lahore, Shahid Khan had a middle class family that was involved in construction business. After completing his schooling, Shahid moved to the USA for further studies when he was just 16. He had very little money when he came to study at the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign. He used to wash dishes to earn 1.20 dollars per hour. He graduated from the Grainger College of Engineering with a BSc in industrial engineering in 1971.

While graduating, he started working for Flex-N-Gate Corporation. Through his savings and a couple of loans, Shahid Khan was able to acquire Flex-N-Gate from his former employer Charles Gleason Butzow and he never looked back since then. With over 25,000 employees and 69 manufacturing plants in various countries, Flex-N-Gate is the key business for Shahid Khan but he is also involved in a range of sports ventures. He has majority stake in All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League (NFL) and Fulham club from Premier League.

Known for his extravagant lifestyle, Shahid Khan is married to Ann Carlson. They have two children together, a daughter named Shanna Khan and a son, Tony Khan.