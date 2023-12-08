Meet one of India's richest doctors, who becomes newest billionaire with Rs 8400 crore net worth

Medanta - The Medicity, one of the biggest multispecialty hospitals in Gurgaon, Haryana, was established in 2007 by Dr. Trehan.

As Dr. Naresh Trehan demonstrated, age is nothing more than a number if you are determined to reach your objectives. He is well-known throughout the world for his proficiency in heart surgery, and he just made the news as the newest billionaire in India.

The Medanta network of hospitals' founder, chairman, and managing director, who is 77 years old, reached this milestone in 2023 when shares of Global Health, the company that runs Medanta, saw a sharp increase in value. In addition to ranking among the richest physicians in India, Dr. Trehan's rising net worth reflects his significant efforts to enhance the nation's healthcare system.

Who is Dr Naresh Trehan?

Dr. Naresh Trehan was raised surrounded by medical professionals as his father was an ENT specialist and his mother worked as a gynaecologist. He left for the United States in 1969, having completed his studies at King George's Medical College in Lucknow in 1963.

There, he worked as a resident at Philadelphia's Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, refining his talents. He began an outstanding career in 1988 upon his return to India, where he played key roles at the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi and later at the Escorts Heart Institute and Research Centre (EHIRC).

Medanta - The Medicity, one of the biggest multispecialty hospitals in Gurgaon, Haryana, was established in 2007 by Dr. Trehan. He has established himself as a top cardiovascular and cardiothoracic surgeon at Medanta by doing more than 48,000 open-heart procedures throughout the years.

Dr. Naresh Trehan is the Managing Director of the Medanta network. He owns around 88.73 million shares, or a substantial 33.06% interest, in Global Health, reported by Financial Express. According to recent estimates, on November 30, 2023, Global Health's stock hit a record high of INR 972.55 (USD 11.67) per share, culminating in a remarkable net worth of INR 8,402.30 crore (about USD 1 billion).