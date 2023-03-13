Search icon
Meet Maya Tata, Ratan Tata’s niece and youngest successor of his multi-billion dollar empire

Who is Maya Tata? The youngest of Noel Tata's three children is an alumnus of UK's Bayes Business School and University of Warwick. She is being groomed for future leadership under the guidance of Ratan Tata, works in the digital arm of Tata Group and keeps a low-profile.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

The next generation of Tata’s are usually visible in public limelight and work within the group leading low-profile lives. However, Ratan Tata recently onboarded three Tata siblings at Tata Medical Centre Trust in a significant move which gave prominence to these Tata Group heirs. One of them, the youngest heir of Ratan Tata is 34-year-old Maya Tata. 

Maya and her siblings Leah and Neville were approved as new members of the board by Ratan Tata and are reportedly being groomed by the legendary business tycoon himself to lead the multi-billion dollar salt-to-software conglomerate.

Who is Maya Tata? 

She is the youngest of the three children of Noel Tata. Like her sister Leah and brother Neville, Maya has been working in different capacities with the Tata Group. Maya received her education from the UK’s Bayes Business School and University of Warwick, as per Indiatimes.com. Her mother is Aloo Mistry, sister of former Tata Group Chairman Cyrus Mistry and daughter of late billionaire Pallonji Mistry.

She began her career with Tata Opportunities Fund, which was the oldest private equity fund of Tata Group subsidiary Tata Capital until its closure. Maya used to handle portfolio management and investor relations at the fund, as per Economic Times.  

The abrupt closure of the fund saw her change teams and move to Tata Digital, the company for which the N Chandrasekaran-led group has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore. Her father Noel Tata was reportedly keen on Maya staying with the group moving forward. During her time at Tata Digital, the subsidiary has launched the Tata Neu app. 

Maya has “considerable interest” in “new age analytics and technology”, ET reported a person close to the Group saying in 2022. There isn’t much information about Maya’s personal life on the internet with her staying away from the limelight till now. She is one among six members on the board of the Tata Medical Centre Trust which manages a Kolkata-based cancer hospital that was inaugurated by Ratan Tata back in 2011.

