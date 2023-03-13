Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Saurabh Agrawal, IIT-IIM alumnus in-charge of Rs 14,00,000 crore Tata Sons’ finances, his salary is…

Saurabh Agrawal has arguably been the most important appointment by Tata boss N Chandrasekaran over the years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 08:08 AM IST

Meet Saurabh Agrawal, IIT-IIM alumnus in-charge of Rs 14,00,000 crore Tata Sons’ finances, his salary is…
Meet Saurabh Agrawal, IIT, IIM alumnus in-charge of Rs 14,00,000 crore Tata Sons’ finances, his salary is… | File Photo

IIT Roorkee and IIM Kolkata alumnus Saurabh Agrawal has been perhaps the most important appointment by Tata boss N Chandrasekaran over the years. Agrawal is the group CFO (Chief Financial Officer) of the Rs 14 lakh crore Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate.

Agrawal is an investment banking veteran with two decades of experience. He was earlier the head of corporate strategy at the Aditya Birla group. He is an ace dealmaker He was also the man who spearheaded the biggest M&A (merger and acquisition) deal in India, the $23 billion merger of Vodafone and Idea.

Agrawal was also a driver for the acquisition of Jaypee Group’s cement assets by UltraTech Cement. Among other features in his cap are restructuring of Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd and Grasim Ltd. He was advisor for Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) IPO in 2014.

His other stints during his career include working for Standard Chartered Bank as regional head of corporate finance (South Asia) and heading investment banking at DSP Merrill Lynch.

Agrawal earned a chemical engineering degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee. He then learned management at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta. He joined Tata Sons as Group CFO in 2017.

In FY22,  Agrawal’s annual compensation climbed by 21 percent to Rs 26 crore from Rs 21.45 crore the year before.

READ | 'Next might be SLB (Sanjay Leela Bhansali)': Identity confusion over Silicon Valley Bank collapse hits India

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Devdas and Gulaal to Padmaavat, times when Bollywood films painted the screen red
5 healthy reasons why you should include dragon fruit in your diet
Mada 9 supercar unveiled by Taliban minister, Afghanistan’s first supercar gets mixed reactions
Nandamuri Taraka Ratna death: From Amaravathi to Nandeeswarudu, 5 famous movies of the late actor and TDP leader
Beating Retreat 2023: Sky to illuminate with country's biggest light and drone show at Vijay Chowk
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi water supply to be affected on March 13, 14; check list of affected areas
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.