Meet man, who made Rs 6 crore profit with Rs 20 lakh investment, appears on superhit TV show as a....

As he continues to chart his entrepreneurial journey, his story serves as inspiration for aspiring investors and budding entrepreneurs alike.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 05:51 PM IST

In an astonishing turn of events, Aman Gupta, one of the judges on Shark Tank India, has seen his investment in the ice popsicle brand Skippi soar by a remarkable 2,900 per cent in just two years. What began as a Rs 20 lakh investment has now turned into a whopping Rs 6 crore windfall for Gupta.

According to The Economic Times, Gupta talked about his investment during the Shark Tank India’s first season in December 2021. Alongside four other sharks, Gupta had collectively invested Rs 1 crore for a 15 per cent stake in Skippi. Little did he know then that this investment would yield such returns in such a short span of time.

The success of Skippi is not merely attributed to financial backing but also to the strategic guidance provided by the sharks. 

With sales skyrocketing by 100 times, Skippi is now setting its sights on achieving a staggering Rs 100 crore revenue in FY25.

Reflecting on his journey, Gupta told ET how just two years ago he was reliant on his wife's earnings due to financial constraints. However, through clever and smart decision-making, he not only ventured into the field of investments but also emerged successful with remarkable returns.

Gupta's own consumer electronics brand, Boat, has also seen phenomenal success, clocking sales of Rs 4,000 crore in FY23. 

With his newfound success and expertise gleaned from Shark Tank India, Gupta remains a shining example of the potential rewards and risks inherent in startup investments. As he continues to chart his entrepreneurial journey, his story serves as inspiration for aspiring investors and budding entrepreneurs alike.

