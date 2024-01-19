Meet man who made Rs 2,762 crore company after being in debt of Rs 6000000, now has Salman Khan as its brand ambassador

Headlines

Bollywood's biggest flop star kid was once bigger than Aamir, Salman, SRK; then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now he...

Meet IAS officer, a waiter who failed UPSC exam 6 times, cracked with AIR...

Kriti Sanon trips in high heels, Shahid Kapoor comes to rescue in viral video, netizens react

Weather update: Visibility in Delhi-NCR improves after days of dense fog

India sets up global alliance to push women empowerment, gender equality

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IAS officer, a waiter who failed UPSC exam 6 times, cracked with AIR...

Weather update: Visibility in Delhi-NCR improves after days of dense fog

Watch: Isha Malviya calls Mannara Chopra 'bar dancer', Ankita Lokhande laughs, netizens say 'sharam aani chaaiye'

9 evergreen Bollywood fashion looks from 70s 

8 ways cinnamon water helps in weight loss

8 health benefits of pickles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton, Hospitalised For Up To Two Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

Bollywood's biggest flop star kid was once bigger than Aamir, Salman, SRK; then gave 25 flops, no solo hit, now he...

Adnan Khan explains why he was confused, afraid of playing Emperor Ashoka in Pracchand Ashok: 'This is something...'

Malaikottai Vaaliban trailer: Rebel Mohanlal wages war against British tyrants, fans laud 'brilliant visualisation'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who made Rs 2,762 crore company after being in debt of Rs 6000000, now has Salman Khan as its brand ambassador

Prataap Snacks, a Rs 850-crore company, was founded in 2003 by brothers Amit and Apoorva Kumat and their friend Arvind Mehta.

article-main

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Jan 19, 2024, 08:06 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the realm of entrepreneurship, where obstacles frequently lead to creativity and perseverance, Amit Kumat's incredible journey is proof of the unwavering spirit of a true visionary. His journey, which started with financial difficulties, ultimately made him a well-known figure in the Indian snack market. Examining Amit Kumat's journey as an entrepreneur, we learn insightful lessons that apply to both startup enthusiasts and business professionals.


According to The Economic Times, Prataap Snacks has a market cap of Rs 2,762.22 Cr, which ranks 27th in the FMCG sector. Prataap Snacks was founded in 2003 by brothers Amit and Apoorva Kumat and their friend Arvind Mehta. The company has four factories nationwide and a distribution network that includes 2,900 distributors, 168 super stockists spread across 24 states and one Union Territory, and 168 super stockists.

Talking about struggles, Amit made a bold move to start his career in business. After working in the snack sector for a while, he decided to go into the manufacturing of chemicals, a decision that quickly became financially disastrous. This bold move resulted in a crippling debt of Rs 6 crore in just one year. Many would have given up in the face of such hardship, but Amit made a different decision.

Never one to back down, though, Amit approached Apoorva and Arvind at the beginning of 2002 with the idea of selling snacks in the Indore area. After persuading their family to invest Rs 15 lakh and making a vow to reimburse them if the business failed, the trio began selling cheese balls.

Amit said, "I knew I wanted to remain an entrepreneur and was interested in the snacks market since I was familiar with all the big brands. I realised that their reach in cities like Indore was not large and that was the genesis of the idea."

Their unwavering determination and entrepreneurial spirit soon began to pay off as they operated from a modest office in Indore. Sales started to soar, and this was the birth of Prakash Snacks, the basis for which they would later create the well-known Yellow Diamond brand of namkeen and potato chips. Their ascent from modest origins to a dominant force in the snack market is evidence of their commitment.

Following this, the business quickly ascended the success ladder. Salman Khan, an actor, is the brand ambassador for the company. The operating revenue range for Prataap Snacks Limited for the fiscal year that ends on March 31, 2022, is Over INR 500 cr. Its total paid-up capital is INR 11.93 cr, while its authorized share capital is INR 26.75 cr.

As a means of increasing its market share in the potato chip industry, Indian snack manufacturer Haldiram's is in negotiations to pay $350 million for the majority stake in listed competitor Prataap Snacks.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Virat was biggest threat at....': AB de Villiers weighs in on Kohli's batting position in T20Is

Samsung loses its 13-year dominance as world’s largest smartphone maker to…

Meet brothers who founded Rs 9398 crore company, fled from Pakistan during partition, started business from...

CTET 2024 Admit Card: CBSE to release hall ticket tomorrow at ctet.nic.in; check details

Meet Indian genius who worked on Rs 73700 crore project, not from IIT, NIT, IIM, she studied in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE