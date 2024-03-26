Twitter
Business

Meet man, started selling pizzas, created Rs 10000000000 firm without funding, he is...

Sanam Kapoor had a stable job at a major IT company. He left his job and invested into a business.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

The story of your favorite pizza place started in 2011 when Sanam Kapoor opened his first pizza in Chandigarh. Inspired by his quest for delectable pizza options, he wondered whether there was a better way to make pizza and start a business. Not that the world needed any more pizzerias, but maybe this one could be different.

Sanam Kapoor had a stable job in an IT company. He left his job and invested in a business. In 2011, Sanam Kapoor opened Pinocchio Pizza, her first pizzeria, in Chandigarh, a tiny 120 square-foot room. This time, pizza was not available everywhere. There were international chains in the market, such as Pizza Hut and Domino's. At the time, Domino's held a 54% market share in pizza in India. 

Three corporations held 80 to 90 percent of the national market: Pizza Hut, Papa John's, and Domino's. Without any funding, Sanam Kapoor gradually began to establish himself in the market under this circumstance. He used his funds to grow the business. Rather than selling entire pizzas, they started selling slices. This was what made them different from others. As a result, he renamed the business La Pinoz Pizza. In Italian, it means large pizza.

Pizza from this company tasted good and was cheaper than other companies. In addition, he began incorporating Indian flavours into the pizza. These consist of Makhani Do-Pyaza Pizza, Paneer Butter Masala Pizza, Paneer Makhani Pizza, and Paneer Makhani Pizza. This indicates that the business employed large pieces of desi tadka. 

Later, the business added giant and extra-large pizzas to its menu. As a result, the business started creating its own identity. The company opened a second location in Mohali as soon as profits began to rise. Following this, he used franchises to grow across the nation. The business also introduced Jain Pizza, in which mushrooms, onions, and garlic were not used. As a result, pizza became more appealing to young and elderly people.

In 2013, the business gave its first franchise. In 2015, this figure hit 50 which reached 600 by 2023. As a result, the company's revenue surpassed Rs 1,000 crore, as per Navbharat Times report. 

At the height of its success right now, the brand is ready to take another step and is preparing to expand its business abroad as well.

