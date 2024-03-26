Meet man, multimillionaire who kept his wealth hidden from son, lived in a flat, disclosed riches only after…

The man is the founder and president of the Hunan spicy gluten latiao brand Mala Prince. The company produces around Rs 692 crore worth of goods a year.

Chinese multimillionaire Zhang Yudong reportedly kept his massive wealth hidden from his son Zhang Zilong for around 20 years. As per a report by South China Morning Post, Zhang Yudong is the founder and president of the Hunan spicy gluten latiao brand Mala Prince. The company produces around Rs 692 crore worth of goods a year. Zhang Yudong used to live in a simple flat when Zhang Zilong was growing up. In an interview to Jiupai News, Zilong revealed that he was aware of his father's famous brand but he was always told that the family is gone under debt in order to keep the company running.

Zilong also revealed that he lived in an ' 'ordinary flat'' in Pingjiang county while growing up. He managed to get admission in a good school without using family connections. He was even about to begin a steady job that paid around 6,000 yuan (US$800) a month to back the struggling family and that’s when his father revealed the true family fortune.

Zhang Zilong claims that his father lied to him about the wealth so he would work hard to achieve success. After disclosing the fortune, the family moved to a newly built villa that cost 10 million yuan (US$1.4 million). Zilong now works in the e-commerce department of his father's company and aims to take the organisation public.

